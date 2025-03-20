Nottingham Forest have been handed a significant boost ahead of the summer transfer window as Ola Aina is willing to stay at the City Ground instead of agitating for a move after the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea have been showing interest, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having shown plenty of ambition ahead of the campaign getting underway, with Elliot Anderson proving to be the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £35million switch from Newcastle United, Tricky Trees boss Nuno Espirito Santo is edging towards leading his side to Champions League qualification.

Challenging for a spot in Europe's elite club competition has resulted in a host of Nottingham Forest's key men being targeted, with it emerging that they will do all they can to hold onto Morgan Gibbs-White, and they are desperate to ensure that Aina is not among those to head through the exit door in the coming months.

Aina Refuses to Rule Out Signing Fresh Terms

Tricky Trees want right-back to pen improved long-term contract

Aina is open-minded about staying at Nottingham Forest beyond the remainder of the campaign, according to GMS sources, and he has refused to rule out the possibility of penning a new long-term deal despite having the likes of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea circling.

The right-back has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors since the turn of the year, thanks to entering the final six months of his £40,000-per-week terms at the City Ground, but influential figures have an option to trigger a 12-month extension which would end fears of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the season.

GMS sources have been informed that Nottingham Forest are desperate to hold onto Aina, having seen him play a pivotal role in their surge towards bagging a Champions League qualification spot, and they have been holding discussions with his representatives for a prolonged period in an attempt to tie him down to a fresh deal.

The Nigeria international, who has been described as 'fantastic' by former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, is aware that he has options to embark on a fresh challenge and has decided against rushing into a decision due to acknowledging that European action appears to be on the horizon in his current surroundings.

Nottingham Forest want to reward Aina with a pay rise and a contract which would see him stay longer than just one more year due to being impressed with his consistency, GMS sources have learned, while there is confidence that he will be satisfied with the project on offer due to plans to make eye-catching signings in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ola Aina made nine clearances during Nottingham Forest's win at Ipswich Town last weekend

Premier League Rivals Setting Sights on Aina

Manchester City and Chelsea showing interest in 28-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are targeting Aina as the Nottingham Forest fan favourite's ability to play in both full-back positions and forward-thinking style are attractive traits, while they see him as a potentially good value option after initially having an eye on him at the beginning of the winter transfer window.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola is looking to replace Kyle Walker, who could have his loan move to AC Milan made permanent for in the region of £4.2million in the summer, and there is confidence that the Tricky Trees' 28-year-old fits the bill after he has shone in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea are also showing interest at a time when they are seriously considering bolstering their backline, GMS sources understand, but Aina is giving indications that he is willing to stay at Nottingham Forest even though being in demand has left him with a dilemma as he looks to meet his personal targets at a key stage in his career.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester City contemplated making a January move for the former Torino man and, although he ended up remaining at the City Ground, they are still weighing up whether to offer a route to the Etihad Stadium when the next opportunity arises in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/03/2025

