Nottingham Forest have set their sights on 'sounding out' Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi if Steve Cooper is unable to lure an alternative Premier League winger to the City Ground, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having secured top flight survival last season, the Tricky Trees are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign getting underway next month.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to FootballTransfers, Forest are among the favourites to land Hudson-Odoi after Chelsea have made it clear they are intending to cash in on their academy graduate before the summer window slams shut.

The report suggests Reds boss Cooper is an admirer of the winger, who made 21 appearances during a loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen last term, and he is on the market for £20million.

Hudson-Odoi has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract, meaning it is an ideal opportunity for Chelsea to seek a buyer.

It is understood that the 22-year-old has also decided that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge, having attracted interest from the likes of Fulham and AC Milan.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Forest would be willing to offer Hudson-Odoi a sizeable pay package in order to win the race for his signature.

What has Dean Jones said about Hudson-Odoi?

Jones understands that Hudson-Odoi does not feature in Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans, which has led to interest from the Bundesliga and Serie A giants Lazio.

But the transfer insider is aware that Forest will up the ante in their pursuit of the three-cap England international if they fail to beat Fulham to Willian's signature.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Hudson-Odoi needs to find a solution pretty soon as he’s not going to figure for Chelsea next season.

"It’s a case now of being very open-minded. He’s been to Germany on loan and there are possibilities in the Bundesliga, for sure, while he’s also being linked to Lazio. I have little doubt he could go to Serie A and shine - just as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic are hoping to.

"But there might still be a way for him to get a chance in the Premier League - we cannot discount that at this stage. One option I’ve heard that really might open up is at Nottingham Forest. They have been enquiring over Willian and, if that does not progress, I am led to believe they are interested in properly sounding out Hudson-Odoi.

"They are not afraid to go after big names, and it’s clear they intend to show ambition right now as this second season in the Premier League is a real chance for the club to begin establishing themselves in the top flight."

What's next for Nottingham Forest?

According to the Evening Standard, Forest are confident of beating Fulham to Willian's services after Cooper has already held discussions with the Brazilian.

The report suggests the 34-year-old was involved in face-to-face talks with the Tricky Trees' chief and he has been offered better terms by the City Ground outfit, although he is still mulling over a contract put on the table by Fulham after rejecting their initial offer.

Willian became a free agent at the end of last month, when his £40,000-per-week deal at Craven Cottage expired.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal man racked up 11 goal contributions over the course of 30 appearances for Marco Silva's Cottagers.