There was a new kid at school-feel to Nottingham Forest last season. The club's long-awaited return to the promised land after a 23-year hiatus saw the Nottinghamshire side as not only a new, fresh face on the other 19 Premier League team's fixture lists, but also an unknown commodity to the City Ground faithful, who had to become very quickly acquainted with 30 new names on the register.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis' spending spree was unprecedented for a club entering top-flight level, having shelled out £195 million on Forest's Class of 2022-23, with a remarkable number of acquisitions. Initial difficulties in acclimatising to the demands of their new, loftier environment and status meant the first half of the campaign was one many a fan spent fearing the worst, with their imminent return to the Championship a distinct possibility.

Fortunately, with a wily fox like Steve Cooper at the helm, the club on the banks of the River Trent survived another day, performing quite the escape, and one that saw them finish in 16th place.

With a new season on the horizon, preparations are well underway, and while Forest fans will be thankful if their squad remains pretty much intact heading into the 2023-24 campaign, there may be a few new names they will need to get to know.

After being consumed by a relegation scrap last season, who can Cooper and co. recruit that will help them avoid a similar fate next term? We take a look at five signings reportedly on the club's radar.

Kelechi Iheanacho

The Tricky Trees found it tricky to score last season, recording the fifth-fewest goals in the league, and although that is a stat that is in-keeping with finishing in 16th, it is certainly not one that will fill supporters with much optimism going into the season ahead.

While Taiwo Awoniyi's contributions were a saving grace, adding more firepower is fundamental next term. Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho is a player hot on the radar of the recruitment team at the City Ground, according to reports.

With Cooper wanting to add goals to the Garibaldi's forward line, Iheanacho's goalscoring and goal-creation credentials are certainly aligned with that vision, having registered 117 G/A in 271 senior appearances, and following relegation with Leicester the Nigerian international could well be on the move this summer.

Piero Hancapie

A name that will be unfamiliar to many is that of Ecuadorian defender, Piero Hancapie. Currently plying his trade at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old international has been attracting interest from several clubs including Tottenham and Forest, according to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Jones said " if Nottingham Forest want to immerse themselves in the Premier League and establish themselves, then a signing like this will go a long way towards doing that.”

With 101 senior appearances under his belt, including 19 across the Europa League and Champions League, the young centre-half will be bringing a blend of high-value experience with plenty of years of development ahead of him. Of course, with a player of his talents, his services won't come cheap, with a touted valuation of £34 million placed around his neck by Leverkusen.

Matheus Nascimento

Forest seem eager to dip their toe into the pool of South American talent this summer, with Piero Hancapie not being the only Latino linked with a move to the City Ground.

Botafago's highly-rated forward, Matheus Nascimento has been capturing the interest of several Forest scouts having broken into his club's first-team last season. In a bid to ramp up their pursuit of the exciting Brazilian, Steve Cooper's side have reportedly lodged a £9 million offer for the man Real Madrid have also been repeatedly linked with.

Dubbed the "Brazilian Cavani", the wonderkid who heralds from Rio de Janeiro has represented his native Brazil at every age group from the under-16s upwards.

Labelled by his former academy manager, Tiano Gomes as a "high potential athlete", Nascimento would be joining Forest with the highest of commendations, and definitely ones that bode well for the future of the club on the River Trent.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

It would be fair to say that Callum Hudson-Odoi's career hasn't panned out as many would have envisaged. The Chelsea winger was widely tipped to be a future star, and although he is still only 22, the Blues wonderkid's progression has stagnated somewhat.

In the aftermath of an underwhelming campaign at Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, where the left forward played just 14 times, the Stamford Bridge occupants have been left with a tough decision to make; remain hopeful that his career flourishes from here on in, or cash their chips when their value is still relatively high.

West London neighbours, Fulham have already allegedly tabled a bid for the player, which is thought to have been rejected by their rivals.

Forest are among a whole host of other clubs, including Crystal Palace, West Ham, Lazio, and AC Milan all vying for his signature, and while it could be a case of falling victim to hype, Hudson-Odoi's career could just be in need of a mixture of game time, confidence, and form and a move to a club on the rise, like Forest, could be all that is required to breathe a new lease of life into the player's ability.

Jhegson Mendez

Ecuador are making quite a noise on the international football-front, with Moises Caicedo nearing a move from Brighton for a colossal sum, in addition to the likes of the aforementioned Piero Hancapie, Jose Cifuentes, and arguably, the best left-back in the Premier League last term, Pervis Estupinan.

Add to that ever-growing list the name of 25-year-old Jehgson Mendez, the Ecuador international who is currently at São Paulo in the Brazilian Serie A.

The tenacious and assertive central defensive midfielder is rumoured to be a player on the Reds' wishlist during this summer's transfer window, and with current defensive midfielder, and Steve Cooper favourite, Cheikhou Kouyate purportedly heading for Saudi Arabia, the workhorse could be the ideal replacement at the City Ground next term.