Top-three rivals go head-to-head when Nottingham Forest take on Arsenal in what promises to be an absorbing Premier League encounter at the City Ground on Wednesday night (UK time).

Arsenal are second in the table, on 53 points. Nottingham Forest are third, on 47 points, so this is a tremendous opportunity for Nuno Espírito Santo’s hosts to claw back some of the ground they have lost on the team directly above them.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Nottingham Forest 4.0 3/1 +300 The Draw 3.6 13/5 +260 Arsenal 2.0 1/1 (evens) +100

On several metrics, there is little to choose between the teams. Nottingham Forest’s home record is W7-D3-L2; Arsenal’s away record is W7-D3-L2. Nottingham Forest’s five-game home form is W4-D1-L0; Arsenal’s five-game away form is an identical W4-D1-L0.

Where there is a difference is in their current form. Forest have lost three of their last four Premier League fixtures: they were defeated 4-3 at Newcastle United last Sunday, 2-1 at Fulham on February 15, and 5-0 at Bournemouth on January 25.

Arsenal have fared better, while also having problems of their own. They lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United last Sunday, although they had won their previous three Premier League games: they triumphed 2-0 at Leicester City on February 15, romped to a 5-1 victory at home to Manchester City on February 2, and clinched a 1-0 win away to Wolves on January 25.

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Nottingham Forest are the clear underdogs. They are 4.0 (3/1) to win, while Arsenal are a best-priced 2.0 (evens), and the Draw is 3.6 (13/5).

We understand Arsenal being favourites, although Nottingham Forest fan may feel that their side is underrated. Forest have, after all, been generally excellent at home this season.

Facing top-three rivals will not faze them, either: they may have lost 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium when these two sides first met in the Premier League this season, but they won 1-0 against current Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield last September, and drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture when Liverpool visited the City Ground last month.

The counter-argument, however, is that Forest’s current run of poor form may mark the start of a longer-term downturn in their results. After overachieving during the first two-thirds of the season, perhaps their current inferior run of results is a case of regression to the mean, and Forest are now set to endure a prolonged, lower points-per-game average.

With some uncertainty over how the hosts will perform here, we prefer to avoid backing Nottingham Forest to win. The draw is worth considering, but we would rather leave the Match Odds market alone.

Make Hosts your Handicap Pick

While we have reservations about backing Nottingham Forest to win, the large price on the hosts doing so throws up opportunities to support them across other markets available on the match.

The Asian Handicap is one such market. With an Asian Handicap pick, you award the team of your choosing a handicap – which can be negative or positive – before the game starts. You then add the handicap you chose before the game to the actual scoreline at the end of the game to see if you have a winning pick.

Nottingham Forest Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) 0 2.8 (9/5) +0.25 2.15 (23/20) +0.5 1.87 (22/25) +0.75 1.63 (8/13) +1.0 1.41 (2/5)

As our table above shows, various handicaps can be awarded to Nottingham Forest before the game. The bigger the positive handicap that Nottingham Forest are given, the shorter the odds.

As an example of how this market works, Nottingham Forest 0 (representing 0 goals) Asian Handicap is available at 2.8 (9/5). With this selection, your stakes will be refunded if the game ends in a draw (as the handicap of 0 would have been equalled). Your selection will lose if Nottingham Forest lose the game, and you will make a profit if the hosts win the game.

Best bet

Nottingham Forest +0.5 Asian Handicap is available at 1.87 (22/25). With this selection, you will make a profit if Nottingham Forest win, and also make a profit if the game ends in a draw — because, in both instances, your handicap selection of +0.5 Nottingham Forest goals before the game kicks-off, added to the actual scoreline at the end of the game, results in a 'win' for Nottingham Forest.

We prefer backing Nottingham Forest in this manner than on the Match Odds market because we have two out of three horses — Nottingham Forest and the draw — on our side. This selection will only lose if Nottingham Forest lose – something they have done only twice in 14 home matches this season.

Top selection – Nottingham Forest +0.5 Asian Handicap (1.87)

Draw No Bet the Smart Alternative

An alternative to backing Nottingham Forest with a 0-goal start on the Asian Handicap — if that is the Asian Handicap selection you are considering for the match — would be to back them on the Draw No Bet market.

What is the difference between these two selections? Nothing at all – they work in exactly the same way. The ‘Draw No Bet’ market does exactly what it says on the tin: in the event of the game ending in a draw, your selection is a ‘no bet’ – i.e. your stakes are refunded. If Nottingham Forest win, your selection wins. If they lose, your selection loses.

Best bet

What would be the reasons for picking Nottingham Forest with a 0-goal start on the Asian Handicap over Nottingham Forest Draw No Bet, or vice versa? The only consideration would be the price: you may find better odds available on one or the other of these selections, depending on which bookmaker you use.

At the time of writing, the best odds available on Nottingham Forest in the Draw No Bet market are 2.8 (9/5), i.e. exactly the same odds as are available on Nottingham Forest with a 0-goal Asian Handicap start.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 25/02/2025