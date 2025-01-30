Nottingham Forest will continue their unlikely charge for a Champions League place when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the City ground in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime (UK time).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been 2024-25's surprise package in the English top flight, and their attempts to finish unexpectedly high in the table in order to secure European football next season show no signs of abating.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Nottingham Forest 2.45 29/20 +145 The Draw 3.6 13/5 +260 Brighton & Hove Albion 2.89 17/9 +189

The hosts head into the game in third place in the Premier League standings, nine points behind leaders Liverpool but just four points behind second-placed Arsenal.

Forest are W13-D5-L5 from their 23 Premier League games so far, and an impressive W6-D3-L2 at home. Their five-game form is W3-D1-L1, and their five-game home form an even stronger W4-D1-L0, (a record that places them top of the Premier League five-game home form table).

Looking solely at Forest’s form figures, the odds of 2.45 (29/20) on the hosts to win look worth taking. At first glance, the odds-against price appears too big, given how well Forest have performed at home, both recently and across the season as a whole.

Add in Brighton’s form figures, however, and the picture becomes less clear. The visitors may be six places and 10 points below Forest in the standings — they are ninth, and have 34 points, compared to Forest’s 44 — but they are difficult to beat: like Forest, Brighton have lost only five of their 23 games (W8-D10-D5) in 2024-25. The two teams’ different points totals is purely down to Brighton having drawn five more games than Forest.

Away from home, Brighton are an excellent W5-D4-L3, meaning they have a better points-per-game average on the road than they do at their Amex home. And they are unbeaten in their last five on the road (W2-D3-L0), their high draw rate once again standing out.

Significantly, Brighton are a solid W2-D2-L2 away from home this season against sides that, like Nottingham Forest, are currently above them in the table. Their only defeats in such matches came against Liverpool (2-1 on November 2) and Chelsea (4-2 on September 28).

Best Bet

What the stats above show is that there are credible reasons to support both sides. Forest have excelled generally all season, and are in terrific form at home. Yet Brighton lose no more frequently than the hosts do, and are one of the Premier League’s most durable, obstinate away teams.

If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, The Draw would be our pick. Forest deserve their status as favourites, but Brighton’s high draw rate (44 percent of all their Premier League games have ended all-square) and strong away record – they have avoided defeat in 75 percent of their games on the road – need taking into account.

The draw is the rank outsider of the three options in the Match Odds market, and where the value lies. We would be happier backing this game to end all-square than we would to support either of the two teams to emerge victorious.

Top selection – The Draw (3.6)

Expect Goals From Both Teams

Our second selection on the game would be to back both teams to find the net.

Nottingham Forest have scored in 10 of their 11 home games; the only time they failed to do so was in losing 1-0 at home to Fulham on September 28. They are not always prolific in front of their own fans — they have scored just once in seven of the 10 home matches where they have managed to find the net — but they normally manage to breach the opposition defence at some point.

Brighton have a tremendous scoring record away from home: they have found the net in all 12 of their matches on the road so far this season, averaging 1.75 goals per game. It is testament to how effective Fabian Hurzeler’s players have been away from home that their 1.75 goals away goals average is notably better than the 1.27 goals per game they have managed at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton’s goals record has held up well against the sides that are currently above them in the standings, too: they scored once away from home against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, and twice away from home against Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa.

Best Bet

Given the propensity of Nottingham Forest to score at home and Brighton to score away from home, we are surprised to find that Yes in the Both Teams to Score market is available at 1.73 (8/11).

This may be an odds-on price, but there is plenty of evidence in the relevant home and away statistics - i.e. Nottingham Forest at home, and Brighton away - to suggest that both teams will find the net.

Top selection – Yes in the Both Teams to Score market (1.73)

Score Draw Picks Deserve Attention

We are not big fans of the Correct Score market, preferring instead to focus on the Match Odds, Asian Handicap and Over/Under or Both Teams to Score options in many Premier League fixtures.

If you are a correct-score bettor, however, then the trends on this game point towards two potential outcomes. As we have outlined above, we believe there is a good chance that this game ends in a draw, and that both teams will score. The 1-1 and 2-2 correct score outcomes — available at 7.5 (13/2) and 15.0 (14.1) respectively — are therefore worth considering.

Best Bet

Rather than picking one or the other of the two scoring draw outcomes that we have referenced above, we would suggest splitting your stakes across the two of them.

By placing half your stakes on 1-1 and the other half of your stakes on 2-2, you will make a profit if one of the two outcomes occurs.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 29/01/2025