Nottingham Forest are among several Premier League clubs interested in Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, with West Ham United, Everton, and Brentford also monitoring the 24-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

Lamptey could leave the Seagulls at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in June 2025, as Brighton have yet to extend his current deal, which has less than 12 months remaining.

Reports suggest Brighton may be open to Lamptey’s departure as early as January, providing a final opportunity to cash in on the Chelsea academy graduate before his contract runs out.

The Ghanaian defender has reportedly shown ‘no sign’ of extending his contract, being dissatisfied with his role under new manager Fabian Hurzeler at the Amex Stadium.

The 'absolutely lightning' right-back has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Wolves last month, and has recently been left out of Hurzeler’s rotation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamptey has made just four appearances for Brighton across all competitions this term, scoring and assisting once in 188 minutes of action.

According to CaughtOffside, Lamptey’s preference is to stay in the Premier League, despite foreign clubs such as Juventus also showing interest in his services.

Hurzeler is reportedly the key decision-maker regarding Lamptey’s future at the Amex and may consider him surplus to requirements as early as January.

The 24-year-old’s potential arrival at Forest would provide Nuno Espirito Santo with additional depth at right-back, where he currently has Ola Aina and Neco Williams available.

However, both defenders are on expiring contracts, with Aina’s deal ending this season, while Williams is under contract with Forest until June 2026.

Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table after 11 games, Forest will be aiming to maintain their strong start to the season when they resume on 23 November with a trip to Arsenal.

The City Ground outfit have lost just once in their last five league games, with Newcastle ending their four-game unbeaten run last weekend.

Tariq Lamptey's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 1 Starts 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 11

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.