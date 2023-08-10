Highlights Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest in a £15m deal

The promising winger has an impressive youth pedigree and could be a key player in Forest's counter-attacking style of play.

Elanga was a favourite of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford and has received praise from Gary Neville and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

For a club with such a rich, and illustrious history in discovering, nurturing, and gifting footballing talent to the world, Manchester United’s production line has somewhat stagnated in recent years. Notable Academy alumni that remain on United’s books are, of course, Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson, Scott McTominay, and Brandon Williams, with just Rashford playing frequently for the Red Devils. With such a lack of original developmental success at Carrington among the club’s youth setup, it is perhaps a little unsurprising that the announcement that United Academy graduate, Anthony Elanga was leaving Manchester to join up with Steve Cooper on the banks of the River Trent was greeted with a tirade of disapproval from the United faithful.

Nottingham Forest’s summer transfer activity paints a much calmer picture than the one 12 months ago, having made just one-tenth of the number of deals that they had last summer with a relatively unspectacular three incomings. Elanga arrives at the City Ground with a fine reputation as one of the most exciting prospects currently in the Premier League, and he possesses a supremely impressive pedigree at youth level that certainly goes some way in substantiating such an argument. Cooper and Forest will be looking to better last term’s points haul of 38 points and will be hoping that the 2023/24 season isn’t another year of flirting with relegation.

The Forest massive will be pinning their hopes on the fresh-faced Elanga, whose promise and dynamism could be an ideal fit for the side’s exploitation of the counter-attack. Aside from his Manchester United connections, little is known about the winger, so who exactly is Anthony Elanga?

Who is Anthony Elanga?

Born in the Swedish city of Malmö, home to the country’s most decorated football team, it is fitting that Elanga would subsequently go on to become one of the hottest names in Scandinavia. Anthony wasn’t the only Elanga to have represented Di blåe, with his father, Joseph having also sported the sky blue shirt of the Southern Swedes over two spells with the club. Unlike his son whose talents lie on the right flank, the Cameroonian international was a sturdy centre-half and left-back, who was an exemplary professional during a career spanning 13 years.

Fortunately, for a young Anthony, he inherited his dad’s footballing genetics, the 21-year-old spent his formative years prospering under the youth coaches at IF Elfsborg before making the switch to his hometown club, Malmö in 2014 aged 12. Just a year later, the tricky left-winger found himself receiving the call of dreams, from one of, if not the biggest club side in the world, Manchester United, with the English side bringing him across from Northern Europe to Northern England inducting the Swede into their youth system.

From age 13 to 19, Elanga worked his way up the ranks and through the club’s age groups, before making his first team debut in May 2021. Since playing 66 minutes in a 1-2 away defeat to Leicester, the player has racked up 55 senior appearances and earned himself his international debut in the process. Tallying eight G/A involvements with many of which came in substitute cameos, the forward has proven his worth when it comes to goal contributions. Frustrated by the lack of game time on offer to him last term, playing on just 26 occasions from a possible 62, the youngster made the bold decision to leave in search of more first-team opportunities, opting to join up with Nottingham Forest.

How much is Anthony Elanga earning?

For the vast proportion of modern-day Premier League footballers, the money on offer is often life-changing, and in many cases will not just ensure the financial futures of the players, but of their families for potentially generations to come. In Elanga's case, according to Spotrac, he was the lowest earner in the entire Man United squad, rewarded with the relatively modest sum of £260,000 a year, equating to £5,000 per week. While his current deal at Nottingham Forest remains undisclosed, the figure in question is likely to be significantly more than what he was originally on in the North West, having commanded a £15 million transfer fee, as well as signing on a long-term, five-year deal.

What can Nottingham Forest fans expect from their new signing?

Predominantly found on the left wing, Elanga has the dexterity to play across the front three, having chalked up a combined 55 appearances at centre forward as well as on the right wing. Described by the discerning football mind of Gary Neville as "a nightmare to play against", Elanga was a favourite under his former boss, and the godfather of the gegnpress, Ralf Rangnick, who recognised the promise that Elanga had displayed.

The right-footed winger still shows signs of some raw, untapped ability that is waiting for the right manager to come along and harness it. A player that exudes confidence on the ball, and possesses the capacity to drift in and out of space with ease, proving to be a real challenge for opposing players to track. While Elanga certainly isn't the most polished dribbler, his electrifying turn of pace and sudden burst of acceleration is very effective, especially on the counter-attack, an attribute Steve Cooper's Forest will benefit from next season.

Not only is Elanga productive when going forward and creating space for his teammates, but he is also invaluable defensively, too. Combining the energy of a Duracell bunny with an immense faculty to press from the front, it is no wonder the player's defensive stats are so impressive for a forward, having won 33 challenges in his 39 Premier League games thus far. A focused individual, and an ardent team player, Elanga is a real asset, and one who with patience, the right coaching, and consistent game time has been tipped to excel in the sport by former teammate, and compatriot, Zlatan Ibrahimovic who spoke candidly about the winger "He [Elanga] has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It’s just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him."