Nottingham Forest will be doing everything they can to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha, according to reports - with well-placed scout Mick Brown claiming that Nuno Espirito Santo's side will make a move for the Brazilian if they can finish in the top five of the Premier League this season.

Forest's outstanding campaign is seeing them edge closer and closer to securing Champions League football ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Tricky Reds having already amassed 54 points from just 29 games in the top-flight. With that would come an increased transfer budget to work with - and Cunha, amid Wolves' struggles, could make the switch across the Midlands.

Brown: Forest 'Will Prioritise' Move for Matheus Cunha

The Reds could have Champions League money to spend

Forest were linked with moves for Cunha and Yoane Wissa, of Brentford, in the January transfer window - and so it's obvious that Nuno will be after a talisman in the summer. But Cunha, who scored for Brazil against Argentina on Tuesday evening, will likely be at the top of their list after some incredible displays this term, despite a £60million price tag.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 5th Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.36 1st

And according to Brown, that could see Forest break their transfer record - which currently stands at the £35million which saw Elliot Anderson join from Newcastle United in the summer. Brown said, via Football Insider:

“Forest are going to prioritise a move to sign Cunha. "Chris Wood has done fantastically well and far better than most people would’ve expected. But he’s 33 years old now and Forest have got to hope he puts up similar goalscoring numbers next season. “Cunha, meanwhile, brings you a bit of everything. He’s a creator, he’s a runner, he likes the ball into feet and he scores plenty of goals. “I can see him being an excellent fit in that Forest team. Particularly since Forest look like they’ll qualify for the Champions League which will allow them to spend big – because it will take a record fee for them to get Cunha. “It’s going to be a big summer because we’ve seen teams before who qualify for Europe but can’t handle it because they haven’t got that strength in depth. I’m expecting Forest to be busy in the summer because they’ll want to add to that depth.”

Cunha Could Replace Chris Wood for Forest

The New Zealand striker has been red hot, but he is in the twilight of his career

UEFA's new 'club coefficient' reward means that English clubs' performance in European competition this season - with only Liverpool and Manchester City crashing out of their respective tournaments - has earned them an extra space, and so Forest must finish in the top five to secure a place in Europe's elite club competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha finally scored his first Brazil goal on his 13th cap for the Selecao on Tuesday.

Should they do so, then the transfer window will undoubtedly see them linked with a whole host of stars under the Portugese gaffer - many with the same reputation as Cunha, who has been one of the league's shining stars in recent years, having been called 'absolutely sensational' by Micah Richards earlier this season.

There is no doubting that Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood have been among the most exciting quartets to watch in the top-flight this season - but Wood isn't getting any younger whilst the trio behind him are all approaching the peaks of their powers, and Cunha could be brought in with Wood as his backup and bench option.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-03-25.

Related Exclusive: How Aina Feels About Staying at Nottingham Forest After Man City Talk Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina is showing a willingness to stay on board despite interest from Manchester City and Chelsea

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.