Nottingham Forest are reportedly prepared to fork out a €40 million (£33 million) fee for talented Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, as per Fichajes.

The Tricky Trees have found themselves unexpectedly challenging for European football for next season, thanks to some impressive work from Nuno Espirito Santo and his entourage. The club is now eager to prolong the success with transfer business geared towards platforming the future of Nottingham Forest. That has brought them to Madrid's Asencio, but the La Liga giants are reluctant to part ways with the starlet who they view as part of their long-term plans.

Forest Pursuing Madrid Talent Asencio

The 21-year-old could cost in the region of £33 million

According to the report from Fichajes, Nottingham Forest have "set their sights" on Asencio, who they see as a young talent to bolster the long-term quality in their defense. The Spanish outfit are yet to make a final decision on their stance regarding the player's availability, though they regard the defender as a "valuable asset" nonetheless.

A graduate of the Real Madrid youth academy, Asencio made his first foray into the first-team this season, impressing both in La Liga and in the Champions League. Most recently, in the derby against Atletico Madrid, the 21-year-old excelled, and was not dribbled past once in 90 minutes.

Raul Asencio's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 11 Minutes Played 679 Assists 1 Passes Completion (%) 92.3 Tackles Won per 90 0.93 Interceptions per 90 0.67 Clearances per 90 4.67 Aerials Won (%) 78.9

Meanwhile, Forest's emphatic domestic performances this term could make them an appealing destination for young European talents, particularly if they are able to continue their form.

They may face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle in the race to land Asencio, with both clubs having already registered their interest in 2024.

