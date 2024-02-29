Highlights Felipe avoided a red card despite grabbing Bruno Fernandes by the throat in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup defeat to Man Utd.

It's unclear why no punishment was given. Casemiro faced a ban for a similar incident last season.

Forest have been accused of targeting injured Fernandes, but Erik ten Hag praised the midfielder's leadership and pain threshold.

Nottingham Forest defender Felipe avoided what looked to be a certain red card during his side's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday night. The defender got into a heated exchange with Bruno Fernandes late in the match and grabbed the Man Utd midfielder by the throat. The incident was reviewed by VAR shortly afterwards, but despite the fact the incident was captured on camera and looked at by the officials, Felipe wasn't given his marching orders.

Related Why Man City vs Manchester United has earlier 3:30pm kick-off time The reason the Manchester derby will kick off at the unusual time of 3:30pm GMT, rather than the usual 4:30pm slot.

The two teams met in the FA Cup fifth round, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. It was a tightly-contested affair, with neither side really dominating proceedings, but it was Erik ten Hag's side who progressed after Casemiro scored a late header to win the game. Fernandes provided the assist, whipping a free-kick into the Forest area for the Brazilian midfielder to get on the end of. Forest were rocked by the late goal, and it was moments after that Felipe committed the foul.

Felipe caught on camera grabbing Fernandes

Forest player avoided punishment

Shortly after United took the lead late in the game, Fernandes and Felipe got into a heated exchange. While it's unclear what initially caused the confrontation, the Forest defender was captured by cameras with his hand around the throat of the Portuguese star. VAR took a look at the incident and Fernandes looked bemused as he explained and motioned to teammate Alejandro Garnacho that he'd been strangled.

It's unclear why Felipe didn't receive any punishment considering how clear the incident was captured on camera. Wednesday's goalscorer, Casemiro, was involved in a similar situation last season when he grabbed Crystal Palace's Will Hughes by the throat, and he received a three-match ban for that particular incident. Fernandes had been a doubt ahead of the game, having struggled with an injury during the build-up, but he managed to play the full 90 minutes. Ten Hag believes Forest targeted him throughout the tie due to his condition.

Erik ten Hag accuses Forest of targeting Fernandes

Man Utd boss revealed the midfielder is dealing with a serious injury

Despite playing the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night, Ten Hag revealed that Fernandes has been dealing with a 'very serious' injury recently, and accused the Forest squad of recognising that and targeting him as a result.

"You saw Forest was targetting him, I'm not going to say what he has but it's a serious injury and seeing how serious it was, they criticise him on social media and it's pathetic and can't be."

Ten Hag added, per Goal: "He has a serious injury but he continues to play on Saturday [against Fulham], he fought to be part of this game. He has a very pain threshold, last year he did something similar at Spurs and the semi-final and it shows his leadership and that is very good when you are a leader, it flows into the team."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Referee Chris Kavanagh has given 83 yellow cards in 21 matches this season, but only one red card.

The game at the City Ground seemed to take a toll on Fernandes as he was seen leaving the ground limping. However, he's still expected to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Having still not missed a single game for the Red Devils through injury since his move to the club in 2021, Fernandes has provided a level of availability that has helped make him one of the most important players at Old Trafford.