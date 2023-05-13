Notts County twice came from behind to secure promotion to League Two on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies looked as if they would suffer heartbreak in their National League playoff final clash against Chesterfield.

Chesterfield took a sixth minute lead at Wembley when Andrew Robert Gallas converted from the penalty spot.

The Spireites held the lead until the 88th minute, when John Bostock restored parity.

Chesterfield took the lead once more in extra time through Armando Dobra, only for Ruben Rodrigues to level proceedings once more.

The two sides could not be separated at the end of extra time and the match went to penalties.

It was Notts County who prevailed on spot-kicks as they secured their return to the Football League.

John Bostock takes wild penalty in National League playoff final

Bostock will be a hugely relieved man.

The Englishman had the chance to win it for his side in the shootout.

But he was unable to do so as he took one of the craziest penalties imaginable.

Bostock strode up to the ball nonchalantly and tried a 'Panenka'. He got too much on his strike, though, and it hit the bar.

VIDEO: John Bostock's wild penalty in National League final

Imagine doing that with so much on the line.

Bostock buried his face in his shirt after seeing his effort miss the target.

He did manage to muster a smile as he made his way back to the halfway line.

Fortunately for him, his blushes were spared as Cerwyn Scott converted Notts County's next penalty and secured their return to League Two.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney congratulate Notts County

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds were quick to tweet after witnessing Notts County join them in League Two.

Reynolds tweeted: "Congratulations @Official_NCFC!!!! What a game, what a season, what heart. We will see you in the EFL next. And huge love to the family, friends and loved ones of Jason Turner."

While McElhenney wrote: "Never a doubt. Congratulations @Official_NCFC!!!!!!! What an extraordinary run. See you next year".