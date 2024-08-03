Highlights Mazraoui set to join Manchester United with Bayern Munich's approval, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday.

Potential exit for Wan-Bissaka opens the door for reunion with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Highly-rated right-back Mazraoui is eyed as third summer signing, expected to offer cover at left-back too.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui this summer and, according to recent reports, a deal between all parties have been struck, with boss Erik ten Hag keen to welcome the 26-year-old before the Community Shield.

With former Crystal Palace man Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially heading out of the exit door, with West Ham United interested in the Englishman, the former Ajax boss is keen to reunite with his former player this summer.

Mazraoui, a three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, has been earmarked as the Manchester-based outfit’s third signing of the summer after landing deals for now-injured centre-half Leny Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is yet to feature for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Mazraoui Move to Old Trafford Now ‘A Done Deal’

Medical booked for Tuesday

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Santi Aouna has labelled Mazraoui’s move to Manchester United as a ‘done deal’ with a medical test booked for Tuesday. The 28-cap Morroco international, who Manchester United believe could offer cover at left-back too, will take a private flight in the coming days to put pen to paper on his new contract, one that will be valid until June 2029 with the option of an extra year.

“IT’S ALMOST A DONE DEAL. Noussair Mazraoui will join Manchester United. Bayern Munich authorized Noussair Mazraoui to join MU. The Moroccan right back will take private flight in the next days. “If nothing changes, medical test booked on Tuesday. Contract valid until June 2029 + one year in option. Erik Ten Hag wants Mazraoui for the Community Shield.”

Last season, Leiderdorp-born Mazraoui - labelled as 'world-class' - featured for Bayern Munich on 29 different occasions, which equates to 1,982 minutes of action. In the Bundesliga, he notched three assists in 19 appearances but struggled to assert himself as their starting right-back.

Since taking over from Ralf Rangnick in 2022, Ten Hag has had the onerous task of choosing between Diogo Dalot and the soon-to-depart Wan-Bissaka. The latter is now being eyed by West Ham with the east Londners working towards striking a deal with the Red Devils, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Mazraoui, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Wan-Bissaka Minutes 1,198 3,174 1,782 Goals/Assists 0/3 2/3 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 83.8 82.9 Tackles per game 1.7 2.3 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.1 1 1.9 Clearances per game 1.2 2.7 2.5 Overall rating 6.90 6.96 6.75

Man Utd Remain In Talks with De Ligt

Yoro injury has ramped up interest

Another Bayern Munich outcast that Manchester United have their eyes on this summer is Matthijs de Ligt, who has fallen behind the likes of Kim min-Jae, Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano in the pecking order. Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, while exclusively speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the Red Devils' pursuit of the Dutchman has not waned, despite adding the aforementioned Yoro to their ranks.

In fact, the young Frenchman's injury - picked up in a pre-season fixture against Arsenal - has increased the need for Ten Hag and Co to re-enter the market in search of central defensive reinforcements. The former Lille man, 18, could be out of action for up to three months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2017, De Ligt became the youngest ever player (aged 17 years and 285 days) to appear in a major European final when he started against Manchester United in the Europa League final.

De Ligt, formerly of Juventus and Ajax, wants to move to Old Trafford this summer as a means of increasing his game time. Bayern Munich's asking price of £42 million, however, is proving a stumbling block in negotiations between the duo of European juggernauts. That said, Ten Hag - similarly to Mazraoui - is keen on a reunion with the centre-back.

All statistics per WhoScored