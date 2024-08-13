Highlights Manchester United officially announce the signing of Noussair Mazraoui for £17m, strengthening their defensive options.

The Moroccan defender has signed a long-term deal at Old Trafford.

United are also drafting a midfield shortlist, with Youssouf Fofana and Manuel Ugarte options for the club.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui for a fee of around £17m.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading to West Ham United, adding another right-back was imperative for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old is primarily a defensive-minded player, and Erik ten Hag's side have now turned to Mazraoui, more of an attacking option from full-back.

Mazraoui has previously worked with ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so he will know more than most what is expected of him in his side. The Moroccan international struggled to play as a regular starter at Bayern last season, but United have now made the swoop and brought him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd Officially Announce Mazraoui Signing

He joins for a fee of around £17m

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported earlier this month that United had a bid accepted for Mazraoui for a fee of around £17m. The Red Devils reached an agreement for the double signing of Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, strengthening their defensive options at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have now officially confirmed the signing of Mazraoui, who has signed a long-term contract for the Premier League outfit. Speaking on his move to England, Mazraoui said...

"It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt. I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.”

Mazraoui, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Wan-Bissaka Minutes 1,198 3,174 1,782 Goals/Assists 0/3 2/3 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 83.8 82.9 Tackles per game 1.7 2.3 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.1 1 1.9 Clearances per game 1.2 2.7 2.5 Overall rating 6.90 6.96 6.75

Mazraoui will now compete with Diogo Dalot for a place in the United side, and it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag sees his new signing as a guaranteed starter. Dalot has often been utilised on the left-hand side of defence, and with Luke Shaw struggling through injuries over the last few years, we could see both Dalot and Mazraoui playing together this season.

Youssouf Fofana Wants Man Utd Move

He is on United's shortlist

According to a report from Football Insider, United are currently drafting a midfield shortlist, which includes French international Youssouf Fofana. Manuel Ugarte is another option, Fofana is considered a strong alternative as the Monaco midfielder is keen on making the move to Old Trafford.

So far in the summer transfer window, United have strengthened in defence and attack, with the likes of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee arriving, but they are yet to bring in a new midfielder.

All statistics per WhoScored