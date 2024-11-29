Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has been praised for his impressive start to life at Old Trafford by former midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

Mazraoui joined the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, linking up with Erik ten Hag once again after the duo worked together at Ajax. The Moroccan full-back signed from Bayern Munich and has quickly become a key player for United. Despite ten Hag departing, Mazraoui is already impressing new manager Ruben Amorim.

The former Ajax defender has played in a host of different roles since joining United, playing on either side of defense while also featuring as one of three centre-backs in Amorim's first Premier League game against Ipswich Town. His versatility and technical ability have earned him plenty of plaudits already, but there could be plenty more to come as he fully settles in England.

Speaking after United's victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night, former Red Devils midfielder was full of praise for Mazraoui, suggesting that he's been 'amazing every time he plays'...

"There are so many different options to come. It’ll just be exciting to get [Leny] Yoro back fit, [Luke] Shaw back fit, [Noussair] Mazraoui plays amazing every time he plays, there’s a lot of potential here."

United have had plenty of failures in the transfer market in recent years, signing ageing players on hefty fees with little sell-on value. Mazraoui, so far, certainly doesn't fall into that category. At the age of 27, Mazraoui still has plenty of life left in him, and cost United around £16m inclusive of add-ons - a bargain in modern football.

Mazraoui has already shown he's capable of playing in multiple positions in Amorim's system, making him a useful option for United this season. The former Bayern Munich full-back even played in an attacking midfield role under ten Hag. The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months, so there's an argument to suggest United secured one of the smartest signings of the summer transfer window considering his fee and the financial involved.