Highlights Manchester United are pursuing Noussair Mazraoui to bolster their defensive options.

A move for Mazraoui could depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future.

Mark Goldbridge suggests Mazraoui would be an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, and presenter Mark Goldbridge believes he would be an upgrade on current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as options on the right-hand side of defence, reinforcing this area of the pitch might not seem like an immediate concern for the Red Devils. Despite that, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to bring in upgrades in multiple positions after an underwhelming 2023/2024 season.

Mazraoui has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, and the right-back will know what to expect from the manager. Ten Hag worked with Mazraoui during his time at Ajax, and they could be set to link up once again.

Mazraoui an 'Upgrade' on Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd have agreed personal terms

Reacting to the news that United could be bringing Mazraoui to Old Trafford, presenter Goldbridge has suggested that the right-back would be a clear upgrade on Wan-Bissaka...

"Mazraoui is clearly an upgrade on Wan Bissaka! Not because AWB is bad but because we want to be more offensive and Mazraoui is a way better attacking full back."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that United have agreed personal terms with Mazraoui and he wants to secure a move to the Manchester club. There is an agreement with Bayern for the transfer, but the Red Devils need to offload Wan-Bissaka before securing Mazraoui's signature.

Noussair Mazraoui Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 19 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 88.3% Progressive passes per 90 7.74 Key passes per 90 1.13 Tackles per 90 2.41 Interceptions per 90 1.5

Ten Hag and Mazraoui enjoyed plenty of success together during their time at Ajax, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Dutch manager was a key factor behind the deal. The Eredivisie side won three league titles and reached the Champions League semi-final when the duo were with the club.

Mazraoui will likely offer more of an attacking threat than United's current options, while also being comfortable defensively. Although the supporters at Old Trafford might be more concerned about their struggles at the back last season, they've already brought in young defender Leny Yoro, while Matthijs de Ligt is also being targeted.

Related Man Utd Make Enquiry to Sign £50,000-a-Week 'Monster' Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Manchester United making an enquiry for his signature.

Jarrad Branthwaite Deal Goes Cold

Everton are standing firm

Everton are reportedly closing in on the signing of Lyon defender Jake O'Brien, with some fans expecting the new addition to change their stance on Jarrad Branthwaite. The England international has been a target for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on whether the signing of O'Brien could impact Branthwaite's future.

The Italian reporter has confirmed that the Toffees are still unwilling to budge on their £70m valuation, and United aren't prepared to pay the figure. Romano has claimed that no negotiations are currently taking place between Everton and United for the defender.

Statistics courtesy of FBref - Correct as of 29-07-24.