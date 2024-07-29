Highlights Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Noussair Mazraoui on a six-year contract.

United might be forced to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to finalise a deal.

Mazraoui will sign the same deal as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro if he joins the club.

Manchester United are hoping to secure the signature of Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a contract has been agreed which could keep him at Old Trafford until 2030.

Mazraoui could be heading to England to reunite with Erik ten Hag after the duo worked together during their time at Ajax. United have identified the right-back position as an area they wish to strengthen in the summer transfer window, especially with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future up in the air.

It's been a positive start to the window for United after securing the signatures of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, but INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe don't appear to be stopping there.

Mazraoui Could Sign Six-Year Deal at Man Utd

An agreement has been reached

Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that United have now reached an agreement with Mazraoui on a deal until 2029 with an option of a further year. The respected journalist confirms that the contract is the same as Yoro and Zirkzee in terms of a potential six-year deal...

"Understand the agreement reached between Man United and Noussair Mazraoui is on five year deal valid until June 2029. It also includes an option for further year, 2030. Same as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Mazraoui, waiting for United… as they’ve to sell Wan-Bissaka."

Mazraoui, who has previously been described as "world-class" by the official Ajax website, is likely to come in and compete with Diogo Dalot, with Wan-Bissaka potentially heading through the exit door. Romano has confirmed that United might be forced to sell Wan-Bissaka before confirming the signing of Mazraoui.

Noussair Mazraoui Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 19 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 88.3% Progressive passes per 90 7.74 Key passes per 90 1.13 Tackles per 90 2.41 Interceptions per 90 1.5

Sky Sports have claimed that West Ham United are in talks with the Red Devils over Wan-Bissaka, with the right-back valued at over £15m. The Hammers might be able to seize an opportunity to secure his signature with ten Hag's side needing a sale to press the button on Mazraoui.

Related Noussair Mazraoui an 'Upgrade' on Man Utd's Wan-Bissaka Manchester United are pushing to sign Noussair Mazraoui, and Mark Goldbridge is excited by the potential signing.

Matthijs De Ligt Dreams of Man Utd Move

Conversations are ongoing

Romano has also recently confirmed that conversations are ongoing between Manchester United and Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender wants to move to Old Trafford and sees it as a dream opportunity, and a deal will now depend on talks between the two clubs.

Despite already securing the signature of Yoro, United appear to be in the market for another centre-back. Yoro is likely to be a player for the long-term future, whereas De Ligt could arrive and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of FBref - Correct as of 29-07-24.