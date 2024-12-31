Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has been playing in a wing-back role under Ruben Amorim since his arrival, and Manchester Evening News has suggested that the experiment has to end after both Newcastle United goals came down his side on Monday night.

It's been a bit of a significant change for the United squad as they get used to Amorim's system since he arrived through the door in place of Erik ten Hag. Amorim likes to play three centre-backs with two wing-backs, and it's bound to take time for the United players to adapt to his demands.

A host of different players have been deployed in wing-back roles since Amorim arrived, including the likes of Antony and Amad Diallo. Mazraoui has featured as one of the three centre-backs as well as at wing-back this season, but there's no doubt he struggled against Newcastle on Monday night.

Mazraoui Expirement Must End at Man Utd

Luckhurst has urged Amorim to change it

Reporting after the match, Luckhurust provided Mazraoui a 4/10 rating, pointing out that both of Newcastle's goals came from attacks down his side. The journalist has urged Amorim to end the experiment of playing Mazraoui in a wing-back role...

"Both of Newcastle's first-half goals came down Mazraoui's side and his existence as a winger in this system needs to end. 4."

Unfortunately for Amorim, he doesn't have many options other than to use Diogo Dalot and Mazraoui as his wing-back options at the moment. United are yet to spend under the new manager and sign specialist wing-backs, and with Luke Shaw injured on the left-hand side, Amorim is left with little choice.

Amad Diallo was previously used as one of the wing-backs, but understandably, Amorim appears to want him closer to the goal, especially with Bruno Fernandes suspended. In the opening few months of the campaign, Mazraoui, who owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'loves', was arguably United's best player and there was a strong case for him to have been their most effective signing from the summer transfer window, but regularly changing position isn't helping his cause at the moment.