Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to repeat the same transfer strategy he did with Noussair Mazraoui as he eyes his next signing at Old Trafford, according to journalist Steve Bates in his GIVEMESPORT column.

Mazraoui joined United during the summer transfer window from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, with the Manchester outfit paying an initial fee of just £12.8m. Over the years, the Red Devils have spent a significant amount of money on players who have struggled to make an impact, but Mazraoui will be considered a bargain in the modern era.

Looking at all of United's summer signings, Mazraoui has arguably made the biggest impact so far. The Moroccan defender has played in multiple positions during his time at Old Trafford, making him a useful versatile option - Erik ten Hag even deployed him in an attacking midfield position.

Ratcliffe Wants to Repeat Mazraoui Trick

The Man Utd defender is already considered a success

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, journalist Bates has claimed that Ratcliffe believes that the signing of Mazraoui in the summer should be the blueprint for future United additions. The versatile full-back is already proving to be a successful signing at a bargain price.

Mazraoui has been a regular since his arrival, with United struggling with injuries over the last few months, but the former Ajax defender has been an ever-present. It's easy to see why Ratcliffe wants to find similar signings to Mazraoui considering the full-back is making a significant impact and didn't cost a lot of money.

Noussair Mazraoui's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 17 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 86.1 Progressive passes per 90 3.96 Tackles per 90 3.96 Minutes played 1249

It's been a difficult few years for United which has partly been down to paying excessive fees for players reaching the latter stages of their career, usually producing little sell-on value. Signing a player of Mazraoui's ability and giving him a chance to flourish is only going to increase in value, and there's no doubt it's been a successful addition so far.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref - correct as of 24/12/2024