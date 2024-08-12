Highlights Manchester United close to signing Bayern defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.

The duo will arrive for a combined fee of around £60m from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Medical tests completed, with their contracts set to be signed before the first Premier League fixture.

Manchester United are closing in on the double signing of Bayern Munich defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming they've now completed their medical tests.

Adding further bodies in defence has been a priority for United during the summer transfer window, and they are now closing in on two new additions before their first Premier League fixture of the 2024/2025 season against Fulham.

With the new campaign just days away, United fans will have been hoping that they could secure a deal or two to bolster their squad. Hearing the news that De Ligt and Mazraoui could both arrived before the weekend will be a huge boost for the Red Devils.

Bayern Duo Complete Medicals at Bayern

The contracts are set to be signed

Reporting on X, Romano has now confirmed that De Ligt and Mazraoui have completed their medical tests ahead of signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford. All the documents are set to be boxed off within the next 24 hours, meaning the duo should be available to face Fulham this weekend.

"Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have just completed medical tests at Carrington! Contracts set to be signed on both clubs and players’ side with agent Rafaela Pimenta in Manchester. All documents to be ok within 24h as MdL and Mazraoui will be ready for Fulham."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat De Ligt Mazraoui Appearances 22 19 Pass Accuracy 93.9% 88.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 7.74 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 6.92 Tackles Per 90 0.97 2.41 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 1.5 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66 1.43

David Ornstein from The Athletic confirmed last week that Manchester United had agreed on a double deal to sign both Mazraoui and De Ligt for a combined fee of approximately £60 million. The completion of both transfers was contingent on the players passing their medical exams, and Romano has now provided the positive update for United supporters.

Despite United already bringing in Leny Yoro to bolster their centre-back options this summer, Erik ten Hag's side have pressed ahead with the addition of De Ligt. Yoro is likely to be a signing for the future, whereas De Ligt should be able to slot straight in.

Man Utd Could Now Move for Evan Ferguson

They could make an offer of £50m

According to a report from the Daily Star, Manchester United are considering making a £50m move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. With Rasmus Hojlund currently injured, the Red Devils are reportedly eyeing another centre-forward option, despite the signing of Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the window.

United are said to be concerned that Chelsea could beat them to securing his signature, but the Manchester outfit do have a long-standing interest and could make an offer before the deadline.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/08/2024