Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is ‘patiently waiting’ for a move to Manchester United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested.

The 26-year-old is keen on completing the Old Trafford switch after agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils ‘days ago’, according to Romano.

The Morocco international has been forced to wait for his desired move to the Premier League as United aim to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before they can bring Mazraoui on board.

The Red Devils are hopeful of Wan-Bissaka’s exit to West Ham, after Mazraoui rejected the Hammers’ proposal last week, prioritising a move to Man United.

With just 12 months left on his current deal, Wan-Bissaka is eyed by several clubs around Europe and England this summer – United are keen to cash in on the defensive right-back before his contract runs out.

West Ham, meanwhile, nearly signed Mazraoui after agreeing a package of £15million with Bayern before the deal collapsed, leaving the Red Devils an open pathway to sign a new competitor for Diogo Dalot.

‘No Issues’ on Mazraoui Agreement

He wants Man United switch

Romano, writing on X, suggested that Man United ‘have no issues’ on a deal to sign Mazraoui as the Moroccan is now ‘patiently waiting’ for his switch to Old Trafford:

A deal appears to be just one step away from being completed, with United needing to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka to push ahead and secure Mazraoui's signature.

After navigating through an injury crisis last year, the Red Devils are keen to address their full-back options ahead of the new campaign, with signings at both left-back and right-back expected.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag could soon welcome another familiar name to Manchester in Mazraoui – the pair have enjoyed successful seasons together at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie titles and reaching the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Alongside United’s target at centre-back, Matthijs de Ligt, Mazraoui was reportedly placed on the transfer list by the Bavarians this summer as manager Vincent Kompany is expected to see multiple outgoings before the start of the new campaign.

Noussair Mazraoui Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 19 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 88.3% Progressive passes per 90 7.74 Key passes per 90 1.13 Tackles per 90 2.41 Interceptions per 90 1.5

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested Bayern have allowed as many as six players to depart this summer, including Mazraoui, De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman.

Everton ‘Prepare’ Deal for Branthwaite

They're looking to fend off Man United interest

Everton are preparing to offer Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite a new contract, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has become the subject of a lengthy transfer saga this summer – the Toffees have been reluctant to lower their £70million asking price amid interest from Old Trafford, rejecting two bids from United so far.

Speaking to GMS, Romano suggested United are not expected to improve their offer to meet Everton’s valuation of the 22-year-old, despite their long-standing interest.

Branthwaite’s breakthrough season saw him make 41 appearances for Everton across all competitions, steering Sean Dyche’s side clear of the relegation zone despite multiple point deductions.

