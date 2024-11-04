Arriving at Old Trafford in the summer to little to no fanfare in the summer, Noussair Mazraoui – once again – delivered an emphatic performance during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League and fans are in complete agreement about the 29-cap Morocco international.

In Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ first summer at Manchester United, there were plenty of exciting arrivals in Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt – but none have been more influential than Leiderdorp-born Mazraoui.

Signed by Erik ten Hag for an initial fee of £12.8 million (with a further £4.2 million in potential add-ons) and for once, it looks as if the club have completed successful business in what has become a problem position for the club.

His recent display against Chelsea is just another one to add to his ever-growing collection of standout 90 minutes after arriving from Bayern Munich – alongside De Ligt – in the summer once he had fallen out of favour in Bavaria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mazraoui completed 5 take-ons against Chelsea – the most successful take-ons by a defender in the Premier League this season.

Inside Mazraoui’s Performance Against Chelsea

Moroccan sets 2024/25 Premier League record

It took a well-struck goal from Moises Caicedo in the 74th minute to cancel out Bruno Fernandes’ effort from the penalty spot in a game when neither side were completely at the races. Following the game, Ruud van Nistelrooy singled out five players that impressed against the Blues and, of course, the £135,000-per-week earner’s name came up. Frustrated with the final result, the interim Dutchman said:

“I felt slightly disappointed that we didn’t take the three points. This is the way forward for this group of players and I saw some excellent performances today. I have to say, from the back, in the centre, that Lisandro [Martinez] and Matthijs [De Ligt] did a great job. I think Noussair Mazraoui had an excellent game and Casemiro is doing a great job. Bruno took the responsibility [to take the penalty] as he was involved in all of the attacks. I don’t think anyone missed out today.”

Thanks to Luke Shaw’s perennial unavailability, the Ajax graduate has often been played out of position since his arrival but has still played with the tenacity and poise of a player willing to put himself on the line – something that has lacked somewhat in recent years at the club.

Across his full 90-minute showing, Mazraoui took 63 touches – two of which came inside Chelsea’s box – as he looked to become a dangerous force from an offensive standpoint. You can watch his match highlights below.

His willingness to maraud forward – evidenced by his 100% (5/5) dribbling rate - and join attacks didn’t impact his defensive responsibilities, however, with his athleticism allowing him to put up impressive numbers including 12 defensive actions and four recoveries, all while winning 81% (13/15) of his duels.

Mazraoui vs Chelsea in Numbers Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 90 1st= Touches 64 4th Pass accuracy 91.7% 2nd Dribbles 5 1st Tackles 6 1st Interceptions 2 1st= Clearances 2 2nd Overall rating 7.97 1st

Fans Praise Mazraoui for ‘Fighting for the Badge’

‘There isn’t a single excuse, I love players like this’

In an otherwise dismal performance from the 13-time Premier League champions, one that contributed to their worst start to a league season since 1986/87, Mazraoui stood tall above the rest with, yet another, outstanding performance for his current employers. Fans, more than enthused by his display, took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on the 26-year-old.

“Noussair Mazraoui. What a fantastic signing. What a player.” one supporter said in the wake of the club’s one point on home soil. Referencing, in hindsight, how cheap Mazraoui was in the summer months, one fan wrote: “Manchester United have done some awful business in recent years. But Mazraoui for £12m is top.”

“The best player on the pitch once again, Mazraoui has been a SUPER signing so far…” one fan stated, as another made a bold statement by saying: “Absolutely incredible, the best signing of the summer for us.”

Another supporter believed he put in a Man of the Match-worthy performance – which is becoming a bit of a regular occurrence for the Old Trafford-based outfit. “Mazraoui was our MOTM again today, how many times have we said that already this season?” What one Manchester United supporter was so impressed with was the simple fact that Mazraoui put in effort – or, as described by one fan, fighting for the badge. They said:

“Mazraoui is playing out of his preferred position and has been the best player on the pitch. When players want to fight for the badge, there isn’t a single excuse. I love players like this.”

“Mazraoui is an example of someone who massively raises the technical floor by the way. Fine under pressure, fine on either side, fine in tighter or wider spaces, find with the ball on either side of his body, just comfortable all round.” another supporter stated.

Mazraoui has played 15 times for the Red Devils so far in 2024/25 and has transformed into a pivotal part of the club’s plans – both going forward and defensively – and upon Shaw’s return, incoming boss Ruben Amorim will have an onerous call to make.

