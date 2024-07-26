Highlights Noussair Mazraoui has rejected a move to West Ham and is waiting for Manchester United.

Ten Hag wants him to improve his defence, with talks underway to take him to Old Trafford.

United must sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka before they can complete a deal.

Noussair Mazraoui has rejected a move to West Ham as he wants to join Manchester United instead, according to FootMercato.

The Hammers had agreed a £16.5million deal to sign the Bayern Munich star, and it was believed that personal terms had also been agreed ahead of a move to the Premier League.

But a deal has now collapsed for the 26-year-old Morocco international, with Manchester United lurking as a preferred destination for the former Ajax star.

Mazraoui Wants Manchester United Transfer

Erik ten Hag wants reunion with defender

With no future at the Allianz Arena under Vincent Kompany, it looked like a move to the London Stadium was all but done for the £130,000-a-week star.

However a report from France suggests that Mazraoui was never interested in completing a move to West Ham as he wants a bigger club, with the player "especially" hoping that the Red Devils will come in and make a formal move for him.

Noussair Mazraoui's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =16th Assists 3 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 13th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.7 =2nd Match rating 6.90 9th

Ten Hag is looking to improve his full-back positions after the injury issues that Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia dealt with in the 2023/24 season, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

The belief is that United chiefs have identified Mazraoui as a top target to strengthen those areas of the squad, with his relationship with former Ajax teammate Antony also seen as something that could unlock the Brazilian's potential after two disappointing seasons following his £80m transfer.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano Manchester United must first sell Wan-Bissaka before they can make a deal happen for Mazraoui, who has previously been described as "world-class" by the official Ajax website.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noussair Mazraoui registered more goal involvements (6) than Aaron Wan-Bissaka (4) in the league in 2023/24.

Manchester United Full-Back Shortlist Emerges

Ten Hag has several options for the position

While Mazraoui is the top target to come in at full-back, he is not the only player that Ten Hag and INEOS chiefs are looking at.

David Hancko, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, has been mooted as a target, while the club have also been linked with former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso on a free transfer.

Manchester United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to bolster their attack, while Leny Yoro completed a major transfer to Old Trafford after they beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and the club have entered talks with Inter Milan and intermediaries about a potential swap deal for Denzel Dumfries too as they explore different avenues for his exit.

