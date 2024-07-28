Highlights Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui has given priority to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy window for the Manchester club so far with the significant additions of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and 18-year-old central defender Leny Yoro from Lille. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to improve his side after a disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Despite their FA Cup triumph over local rivals Manchester City, it was an inconsistent campaign overall. The rebuild is being led by new co-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a minority stake in the club earlier this year.

Mazraoui 'Would Love' to Join Man Utd

He shares an agent with Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern right back Mazraoui has given priority to United this summer, according to Romano. The 26-year-old could leave Germany this summer and has plenty of interest from the Premier League, but a reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag is the favoured destination.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed United will only be in the market for a right back if Aaron Wan-Bissaka is to leave Old Trafford in the transfer window. Interestingly, Mazraoui shares the same agent as Bayern teammate Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been heavily linked with the Manchester club in recent times.

Mazraoui joined Bayern from Dutch side Ajax in 2022, where he had spent his youth and the early days of his senior career. He played under current United boss Ten Hag and made over 130 appearances for the Eredivisie side.

Romano told his YouTube channel:

“Mazraoui has decided to give total priority to Manchester United. He would love to go to Man Utd and he wants to move there. “He would love to be reunited with Ten Hag and Mazraoui is waiting for Manchester United, so the agreement on personal terms will not be a problem. The crucial step is what happens with Wan-Bissaka, because Manchester United will bring in a right back only if he leaves.”

Mazraoui Rejects Premier League Rivals

West Ham had agreed a fee with Bayern

United’s hopes of signing Mazraoui this summer were given a significant boost this week following reports the player had rejected a move elsewhere. A report from Sky in Germany claimed Bayern had agreed a fee with West Ham and a deal appeared to be progressing.

However, less than 24 hours later, a fresh claim from the same source indicated a deal had collapsed as the Hammers failed to agree personal terms with the player. The London club walked away from negotiations after it became clear he didn’t want to join.

Noussair Mazraoui 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Stat: Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,982

West Ham could now help United land Mazraoui as they have been linked with Wan-Bissaka. According to Sky Sports, they are in discussions with United over a potential move and it is believed the player’s valuation is in excess of £15million.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.