Novak Djokovic is due to take on a collosal path in this year's Australian Open with Spanish wiz Carlos Alcaraz set to be waiting for him in the quarter-finals, but with new coach and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray now in his corner, we can expect a sizzling few weeks ahead.

Djokovic is going into the New Year with his sights set on a win, especially after an unusual 2024 where he failed to take home a Grand Slam. Not all was lost, though, as he did nab an Olympic gold, meaning he has now won every title in singles tennis.

Going into the Australian Open, Djokovic was no stranger to a bit of controversy. Back in 2022, he was denied entry into the country after failing COVID vaccine requirements, meaning he didn't take part. Making the journey back in 2023, however, paid off as he once again smashed through the rounds, taking the crown home. Although 2022 is a distant memory, Djokovic has mentioned the impact it had and how the trauma is still there from the ordeal.