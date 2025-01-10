Novak Djokovic has addressed allegations that he was poisoned before being barred from the Australian Open in 2022 due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Three years ago, the tournament was overshadowed by questions surrounding the Serbian legend's participation.

Djokovic was refused access to the country by the then-Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, due to the player's refusal to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status. At the time, Novak spoke publicly about having the freedom to choose if he wanted to be vaccinated or not, clashing with Australia's strict regulations surrounding the pandemic. As a result, Djokovic was not only detained in a hotel for many days, he also had his visa revoked just days before the start of his title defence, ruling him out of the competition.

However, in an interview with GQ, ahead of the 2025 edition of the tournament, Djokovic made the stunning claim that he was poisoned with lead in his food during his enforced hotel stay.

Novak Djovokic on 'Being Poisoned' at the 2022 Australian Open

The 10-time champion says he only found out what happened after returning to Serbia