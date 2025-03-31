Novak Djokovic did not want to directly address his eye issue during the post-match press conference after losing the final of the 2025 ATP Miami Open.

The Serbian tennis legend was surprisingly defeated by Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) straight-set match that saw the 19-year-old deny Djokovic his 100th singles title in favour of winning the first of his blossoming career.

While not a poor performance by any means, it was certainly not a vintage Nole performance on the hard court, with him losing a narrow match after coming out on the wrong side of two tiebreakers. It was a bitter way to end what was a generally strong tournament, ploughing through all the earlier rounds without dropping a single set. Considering the uncharacteristic form of the past year, it will at least feel encouraging to see more positive play from the 'Djoker.'

Novak Djokovic's Eye Injury at Miami Open

The Serbian visibly had a swollen right eye

One of the big stories of the final came as soon as the players came out to court, with fans all quickly noticing a swelling under Djokovic's right eye. Even during breaks midway through proceedings, Djokovic was seen applying eye drops to his right eye, indicating discomfort.

Many have suggested that this sudden eye issue was the cause of Djokovic's less than stellar performance in the final. Yet, when asked about this during his post-match press conference, he declined to comment on it while admitting that he was not feeling at his best during the match.