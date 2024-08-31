Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic suffered a shock early end to his US Open title defence. The 37-year-old was dumped out in the third round at Flushing Meadows and is now facing the prospect of hitting a low in the ATP rankings that has not occurred in some time.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was brushed aside by 28th seed Australian Alexei Popyrin (6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4) as he surrendered his crown in underwhelming fashion at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic's recent Olympic gold medal triumph in Paris was a rare bright spot in a year where he has failed to win a single Grand Slam - something that has not happened since 2017.

In truth, he looked a shadow of his usual brilliant self from the start of his first-round match with Radu Albot and could not overcome an inspired Popyrin in their third-round contest. Djokovic acknowledged his form struggles during a post-match media briefing as he declared: "I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played!

"I tried my best, I didn't have any physical issues. I just felt out of gas, and you could see that. From the first match, I just didn't find myself on this court. Life moves on. I'll try to recalibrate and look forward to what's next."

How Djokovic's US Open Struggles Could Affect his ATP Ranking

Depending on results at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic could fall out of the world's top five players

While he was not the only major name to drop out of the men's singles early, with Carlos Alcaraz falling in the second round, Djokovic is set for a bigger hit in the ATP rankings as he will lose a hefty 1,900 points due to being unable to defend his 2023 title.

Second in the rankings behind Italy's Jannik Sinner, he is now guaranteed to drop to fourth behind Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev once the US Open is over. Yet that ranking could go even lower depending on the performance of other players that are still in with a shout of victory.

ATP Men's rankings (as of 31/08/2024) Player Current Points Jannik Sinner 9.280 Novak Djokovic 6,875 Carlos Alcaraz 6,690 Novak Djokovic 5,560 Daniil Medvedev 5,175 Rankings taken per atptour.com

The winner of a Grand Slam event receives 2,000 ATP rankings points, while finalists receive 1,300 and semi-finalists 800. Therefore, if Djokovic's opponent from the 2021 US Open final, Daniil Medvedev, reaches the semi-final of this year's edition, Djokovic will fall to fifth. If Andrey Rublev reaches his first career Grand Slam final, or if one of Gregor Dimitrov/Casper Ruud wins their first Grand Slam in New York, then Djokovic will fall to sixth.

To put it into perspective, Djokovic will not have been this low in the rankings since being eighth in 2022, in a year when he was forced to multiple key tournaments due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. In fact, Djokovic has never been outside the top 10 since 2007, other than an injury-ravaged period in 2017-18.

The ranking drop is not only a result of The Joker's US Open performance but also his absence from the Cincinnati Open, which he won last year, and other major tournaments post-Olympics. It does suggest a struggle for energy that both his play and his words have concurred with.

Alcaraz's and Djokovic's exits mean that Medvedev is the only former US Open champion left in the running, while world number one Sinner will feel that his hopes to add a second Grand Slam in 2024 have increased. Another major title would be a welcome distraction from the recent doping controversy he has faced.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's conqueror, Popyrin, has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career and will be buoyed to reach greater heights. The 25-year-old faces home hero Frances Tiafoe next.