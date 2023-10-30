Highlights Tennis legend Novak Djokovic played a hilarious prank on YouTube sensation Speed at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Djokovic's prank has gone viral and produced a hilarious moment, showing that Speed had no clue who Djokovic was.

Djokovic has revealed that he is a fan of AC Milan, thanks to his friendship with football journeyman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic played a hilarious prank on one of social media’s best-known stars, Speed, at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday evening. All of football’s biggest and best stars came together in Paris to see who will be crowned as the sport’s best player for 2023.

Since its inception in 1956, a plethora of big names have been worthy of getting their name etched onto the finest individual accolade there is to win in the sport, with Barcelona cult hero Lionel Messi leading the way with an eye-catching collection of seven in total.

Before the awards ceremony officially kicked off, however, those in attendance were allowed to mix together and as such, an interesting conversation between Djokovic and Speed – best known as YouTuber IShowSpeed – ensued. And Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner, somehow managed to fool the YouTube superstar by lying to him about his career.

Djokovic’s hilarious prank on YouTube sensation Speed

Surrounded by a host of stars, the tennis ace, 36, decided to make an appearance at the event, where the likes of David Beckham and Gary Lineker were also spotted in the crowd. In France for the Paris Masters, he decided to spend his downtime mixing with some of football’s biggest names… and Speed.

“What’s your name? You look so familiar.” Speed asks.

The popular social media phenomenon then tells the Serbian – with a little help from Djokovic’s friend - that he recognises him as he supposedly plays for Italian powerhouse AC Milan but couldn’t remember his name. In typical Djokovic fashion, he latches onto this prank as the two continue to converse.

“I’m new at AC Milan. I haven’t played yet, but I’m getting on the next game. I’m going for a hat trick.” Djokovic then jokingly added.

As a result, Speed congratulated Djokovic for being in line for his first start in AC Milan threads but little does he know… So easily fooled there, Speed. It’s quite clearly obvious that the American had no clue who Djokovic was as the two met at the ceremony, though it has produced a hilarious moment, which has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). You can watch it in all its glory below.

Video: Djokovic fools Speed

Being from Serbia, fans may be surprised to learn who the tennis legend favours on the football scene. Born in Belgrade, Crvena Zvezda and Partizan are both there to be supported, though – interestingly given what Speed now believes – Djokovic is a fan of the Milan-based outfit.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer - Major record comparison Major record Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Grand Slams 24 22 20 ATP Finals 6 0 6 ATP Masters 39 36 28 Big titles 69 59 54 Overall titles 96 92 103

And that’s all thanks to his blossoming friendship with football journeyman Zlatan Ibrahmovic, who has seemingly convinced his tennis pal to support the club that he enjoyed 163 games at. The enigmatic Swede retired from football aged 41 in June of this year – and he hung up his boots with the belief that he is the greatest footballer of all time. While not blowing up his ego, the striker has been busy making Djokovic a fan of the Italian club.