Novak Djokovic has had his say after Danielle Collins went viral following her victory over home favourite Destanee Aiava in the second round of the Australian Open. The 31-year-old secured her passage to the next round after winning the match 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2, but her triumph was marred by a series of bad-tempered exchanges with the local crowd who, naturally, were keen to see Australia's Aiava advance.

At one point during the match, world number 11 Collins reacted to the taunts of those in attendance by telling one fan to "shut up". Having endured two hours and 22 minutes of boos from the crowd, Collins was determined to have the final word once she won the match.

As soon as she'd won the point necessary to seal victory, Collins cupped her ears to the crowd and then blew them kisses. The rage of the fans only got worse when the American mockingly slapped her backside in response to their reaction.

Novak Djokovic Admits to Being 'Big Fan' of Collins' Antics

Tennis icon admits he would have done the same in the American's shoes

Collins' actions have attracted widespread criticism online, with fans and pundits alike condemning her unsportsmanlike behaviour. However, 24-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic isn't among those voices.

The Serbian legend even conceded that he may have gone even further than Collins if he had been faced with the same barrage of abuse.