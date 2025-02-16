Jannik Sinner has been banned from tennis for three months, but will not miss any Grand Slams after an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was somewhat successful. Sinner has reportedly accepted the ban which sees him returning for his home event at the Italian Open, and while he will miss some important ATP events, the punishment is considered very lenient for the world number one.

Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing in March by an independent panel after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol. WADA has reportedly sought a much longer ban for the 23-year-old between one and two years, but has since agreed with Sinner for something much kinder.

Jannik Sinner's best Grand Slam results Tournament Best result Year Australian Open Winner 2024, 2025 French Open Semi-final 2024 Wimbledon Semi-final 2023 US Open Winner 2024

With both parties having released statements on the matter, there is an acceptance from both sides that Sinner did not intend to cheat and gained no illegal advantage from coming into contact with clostebol. The story goes that a member of Sinner’s team had the substance on his hands and failed to wear gloves, which is how the world’s best tennis player came into contact with the substance. However, Sinner also accepted that he has to take responsibility for the mishaps of his team. A combination of all these factors means that a lenient ban has been agreed upon, but that doesn’t mean some of his fellow professionals haven’t taken issue with it.

Tennis Players React to Jannik Sinner's Ban

Nick Kyrgios and Stanislas Wawrinka have been vocal about the suspension

Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, and Daniil Medvedev have all publicly denounced the decision, but perhaps the most high-profile reaction has come from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organisation representing the top 500 singles players co-founded by Novak Djokovic.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner expressed frustration over the case last year, but is yet to release a personal statement now a ban has been issued.

Professional Tennis Players Association Statement

The organisation co-founded by Novak Djokovic isn't happy

“No matter who you root for, several things are now clear,” the statement from the PTPA began. “The ‘system’ is not a system. It’s a club. Supposed case-by-case discretion is, in fact, merely cover for tailored deals, unfair treatment, and inconsistent rulings.

“It’s not just the different results for different players. It’s the lack of transparency. The lack of process. The lack of consistency. The lack of credibility in the alphabet soup of agencies charged with regulating our sports and athletes. The lack of commitment from the ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, ITIA, and WADA to reform and create a fair and transparent system going forward.

“The bias is unacceptable for all athletes and shows a deep disrespect for every sport and its fans. It’s time for change. And we will change it.”