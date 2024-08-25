Tennis megastar Novak Djokovic has called for 'clear protocols' and 'standardised approaches' in doping cases in the wake of Jannik Sinner's escape from a ban despite positive tests.

The world number one Sinner twice tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol during the Indian Wells Masters in March earlier this year. A week after the Indian Wells Masters, the Italian tested positive again in an out-of-competition test.

The 23-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing last week, however, by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, with it being revealed that he was given the substance inadvertently by physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, who had been applying a spray which contained clostebol to a cut on his finger before giving Sinner a massage.

The Italian was allowed to continue playing despite the fact that investigations into the positive tests were ongoing.

Novak Djokovic on Jannik Sinner Controversy

Djokovic can understand the frustrations other players have over the saga

Djokovic spoke to reporters in the lead up to his defence of the US Open championship, sympathising with his fellow players' dissatisfaction with the Sinner case.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam in 2024, beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets at the Australian Open after going two sets down.

“I understand the frustration of the players is there because of lack of consistency,” the Serbian said.

“As I understood, his case was cleared the moment basically it was announced. But, you know, I think five or six months passed since the news (of the positive tests) was brought to him and his team. So, yeah, there are a lot of issues in the system. We see a lack of standardised and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players that are questioning whether they are treated the same.”

Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have also spoken since the ruling was made

Sinner has insisted he was treated the same as any other player, after there were suggestions that he was let off lightly due to his high ranking in the sport. “There is no shortcut, there is no different treatment, they are all the same process,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, hinted that there is more to the situation than is being revealed, but spoke carefully as to not criticise the ITIA's decision.

Jannik Sinner's best Grand Slam results Tournament Best result Year Australian Open Winner 2024 French Open Semi-final 2024 Wimbledon Semi-final 2023 US Open Quarter-final 2022

“You know, I am pretty sure that there are a lot of things that we don’t know, you know, inside the team or inside everything,” the reigning Wimbledon champion said. “But if they let Jannik keep playing, (it’s) for something. They said he’s innocent, so that’s all I know and that’s all I can talk about.”

Novak Djokovic Wants More Support For Lower-Seeded Players

Djokovic said the case was the perfect example as to why tennis needs the controversial Professional Tennis Players Association, which the 37-year-old co-founded to give players a greater voice in the sport. He suggested that it is not wholly fair that Sinner's case was dealt with under little-to-no publicity due to his access to funds and a strong legal team, since other, lower ranked players would struggle to do the same.

"Now the question is whether it is a case of the funds, whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would then more efficiently represent his or her case. I don't know. Is that the case or not? That's something I really feel like we have to collectively investigate more, to look into the system and understand how these cases don't happen, meaning not the case itself, but how we can standardise everything so that every player, regardless of his ranking or status or profile, is able to get the same kind of treatment."

Sinner will look to put the whole ordeal behind him as he looks to close the 2024 Grand Slam season with his second career Grand Slam as the US Open begins this Monday.