A portion of tennis fans expressed their frustrations after the men's Australian Open semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev was cut short due to an injury sustained by the former after just one set.

Boos could be heard rippling through the arena as 10-time Australian Open winner Djokovic exited the game after the first set due to a groin injury. In the aftermath of the decision to withdraw, Fox Sports have reported that some fans have since complained of paying the steep $400 for a ticket to only be witness to one set, with others even going on to take a swipe at the Serbian for not taking a medical time out to see if he was able to carry on.

Novak Djokovic Understands Fans' Frustrations

The Serb has, however, said only he knows how he was feeling