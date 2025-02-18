Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has given his honest opinion on the controversial decision to hand current world number one, Jannik Sinner, a three-month ban for doping.

Being ranked as the best tennis player in the world has its perks, but it does not make you bulletproof. Jannik Sinner was due to face the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April after failing two drug tests last March. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wanted Sinner to face the court after appealing the Tennis Integrity Agency’s decision to clear the Italian star of any wrongdoing.

To the surprise of many, it was announced on Saturday that Sinner had accepted WADA’s decision to suspend him for three months - meaning he no longer had to face the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Had Sinner been handed this ban in April when he was due to face the court, he would have missed both the French Open and Wimbledon.