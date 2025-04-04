Novak Djokovic lifted the lid on which opponent was the toughest he has come across during his illustrious tennis career. The Serbian turned professional in 2003, meaning he has had to battle multiple generations of tennis stars on the court.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has routinely tangled with every top player in the men's game over the last two decades. He sat down with Eurosport earlier this year to reflect upon the foes who challenged him the most - and two famous names immediately came to his mind.

"You probably know the names [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal," joked the 37-year-old. Ultimately, though, he made the call between the two legendary names.