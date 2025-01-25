Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic has taken a pointed swipe at those who criticised him for withdrawing from his Australian Open semi-final with Alexander Zverev on Friday. The 38-year-old found himself at the centre of conspiracy theories after American legend John McEnroe warned fans "not to be fooled" when Djokovic received treatment during his quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner came through that contest - and was asked after his withdrawal against Zverev to give his response to McEnroe's claims that his injury issues weren't genuine. At the time, Djokovic stayed neutral on the subject, admitting that he hadn't actually heard the comments.

"To be honest, I haven’t seen these comments so I can’t say more. What I can say is that it’s always easier to judge and criticise than to understand. It’s a lesson I’ve learned in life."