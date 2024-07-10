Highlights Novak Djokovic has found himself at the centre of a storm at Wimbledon once again following his last 16 match against Holger Rune.

After criticising the fans during his post-match on-court interview, the Serbian then walked out of an interview afterwards with the BBC.

Djokovic wasn't happy with the line of questioning, so he decided to cut the interview short.

Having dispatched of Holger Rune in a simple three-set win in his round of 16 singles match, Novak Djokovic had some choice words for the Wimbledon crowd who appeared to be booing him throughout the match. Having to stand up for himself during the post-match interview, the 24-time Grand Slam champion also walked out on an interview with the BBC as tensions flared.

Novak Djokovic has a tumultuous relationship with Wimbledon. Having reached the finals of the tournament nine times, he's found himself on the right side of history on seven of those occasions, but for all these victories the Serbian has achieved, there has been a lot of controversy along the way.

Djokovic's Sour Relationship With Wimbledon

Fans at the All England Club aren't usually on the Serb's side

In 2019, and after nearly five hours of tennis, Djokovic managed to beat long-time on-court rival Roger Federer in five sets, but with the crowd seemingly rooting for the Swiss, it led Djokovic's coach to demand more respect for the victor, something which may have rubbed fans the wrong way.

If that didn't rub fans the wrong way, then his actions after beating Cameron Norrie in 2021 certainly will have, with the Serb blowing a kiss to the crowd after his four-set victory. A potentially patronising case of showboating, seeing as Norrie represents Britain as a tennis player, despite being born in South Africa.

More Controversy at Wimbledon For Djokovic

With a lot of his Wimbledon drama in the past, it appeared the SW19 crowd and Djokovic had found respect for one another, but that was until Monday's match-up against Rune, where it all went south again. With every Djokovic error, and with every Rune winner, the crowd were letting their voices be heard by chanting Rune's name in a rather long and exaggerated manner.

Something that clearly got under the skin of the seven-time Wimbledon winner, he took to the post-match interview to let his feelings be known: "I know they were cheering for Rune, but that's an excuse to also boo. I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks."

Djokovic then had a sit-down interview with the BBC, where the Serbian didn't back down from defending himself, amid a barrage of crowd-focused questions: "When I feel that the crowd is stepping over the line, I react. I don't regret my words or actions on the court."

With the BBC's reporter aiming for his third question, a question which wasn't too dissimilar from the first two, Djokovic decided enough was enough.

"Do you have any other questions other than the crowd? Any questions on the match? This is the third question already, I've said what I have to say."

The reporter then pivoted and asked about his next opponent, Alex de Minaur, with Djokovic giving a telling and blunt reply before walking out on the interview. Clearly feeling hard done by by the British crowd as well as the British media, Djokovic may feel inclined to stand up for himself in what must feel like a hostile environment.

With his next match set to take place against De Minaur on Centre Court, it will give the crowd another chance to play favourites, something Djokovic will now be more than prepared for.