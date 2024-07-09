Highlights Novak Djokovic launched into a bitter rant against the crowd at Wimbledon on Monday evening.

The seven-time champion believed fans were disrespecting him during his victory over Holger Rune.

Djokovic appeared to have calmed down a few hours after the match, referencing his outburst in a tweet.

Novak Djokovic accused the Wimbledon crowd of booing him following his victory in straight sets over Holger Rune on Monday evening. Despite many believing that the crowd were shouting “Ruuuune!” in support of his opponent, Djokovic perceived the chants to be disrespectful - and had plenty to say about it following his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win.

In a post-match interview with the BBC, Djokovic said: "To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it.

The 37-year-old mimicked the sound the crowd was making during the match as he continued his address. While bidding those in attendance a good night, he made sure to emphasise the word "good" to make it sound like a boo.

"To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player – in this case me – have a goooood night, goooood night, goooood night, very good night."

Novak Djokovic Turns On Wimbledon Crowd After Win Over Holger Rune

The seven-time champion was furious following the last-16 encounter

BBC interviewer Rishi Persad tried to persuade Djokovic otherwise, suggesting: "I am hoping they were just commenting on Rune, and they were not disrespecting you." However, Djokovic had already made his mind up on what he had heard:

"They were, they were, they were. I don’t accept it. No no no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to also boo. Listen, I have been on the tour for more than 20 years, so trust me, I know all the tricks, I know how it works, it’s fine, it’s okay."

Djokovic continued: "I focus on the respectful people that have respect, that pay for the ticket to come and watch tonight, and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort that the players put in here. I played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can’t touch me."

The Serbian hero appeared to have calmed down slightly by the early hours of Tuesday morning as he posted a tweet seemingly poking fun at the situation. It read: "Sliding into quarters. Goooooooooooood night,"

Rune rejected Djokovic's complaints when asked about them in his post-match interview, stating: "We all know what happened, it was my name, but I don’t think it played a massive part in the match. It was great support for both players."

It remains to be seen how the crowd at SW19 will react to Djokovic when he returns to action on Wednesday. The seven-time Wimbledon champion will face off with Alex de Minaur in the Quarter Finals after the Australian beat Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book his own place in the last eight.