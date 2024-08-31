Novak Djokovic was sensationally knocked out of the US Open by Alexei Popyrin, and was brutally honest in his assessment of his performance afterwards. The third-round upset was the earliest that the Serbian legend has exited the Grand Slam event in New York since 2006, and his overall form at Flushing Meadows this time round was not going to make for good reading.

Djokovic hit a stunning 32 double faults in his three matches during the tournament, including 14 against Popyrin (his record high for a Slam match). The 24-time Grand Slam champion dropped serve five times against the Australian.

Popyrin, the No 28 seed, ran out to a two-set lead before holding on to win 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 before a stunned crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, denying the second-seeded Djokovic in his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title and a rare US Open repeat. He advances to the fourth round in a now wide-open draw, where he will meet Frances Tiafoe, the 20th seed who came through a 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 thriller against fellow American Ben Shelton during the day session.

"Congratulations to him and his team. He definitely played better and deserved to win today," Djokovic told reporters following his defeat.

"On my end, honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament, third round is a success. I mean, I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played, honestly, serving by far the worst ever."

Djokovic Looked Shell-Shocked After Crashing Out of the US Open

The Serb will now end 2024 without a Grand Slam

While continuing to bash his performance, he explained: "If you play on a quick surface like this without the serve, without [the] ability to win free points there, very low first-serve percentage, many double faults, then you can't win. Especially against the guys who are in form like Alexei - he is serving big, puts a lot of pressure on your service game. Yeah, it was just an awful match for me.”

After winning the Olympic gold medal earlier this month on the clay of Roland Garros, Djokovic took some time off to reset. Ultimately, his lack of hard court practice showed.

"It's a different surface. Obviously it had an effect. I spent a lot of energy winning the gold, and I did arrive to New York just not feeling fresh mentally and physically,” Djokovic admitted. "But because it's [the] US Open I gave it a shot and I tried my best. I didn't have any physical issues. I just felt out of gas and you could see that with the way I played.

Novak Djokovic's 2024 US Open results Round Opponent Score First round R. Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 Second round L. Djere 6-4,6-4, 2-0 (walkover) Third round A. Popyrin 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6

The 37-year-old vowed to move past his disappointment, while admitting that his Olympic excursions could be to blame for his uncharacteristically poor showing in New York.

"Just from the very beginning, from the first match, I just didn't find myself at all on this court. It's all I can say. Life moves on. I [will] just try and recalibrate and look for what's next. You could argue that it's because of the Olympics, but I don't know. I don't want to analyse that right now. I was just looking to really improve my game here on a daily basis, but it just didn't happen."

Djokovic's defeat means that none of the 'big three' in men's tennis - Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer - will win a Grand Slam in 2024. The last time that happened was a whopping 22 years ago! Although Novak will still have a record 25th Grand Slam in his sights, there is an undeniable changing of the guard taking place in men's tennis.