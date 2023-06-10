Novak Djokovic won his semi-final of the French Open on Friday; defeating the current world number one Carlos Alvaraz in four sets.

This victory has placed the Serbian in the final against the Norwegian Casper Ruud after the Scandinavian defeated the German Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic will be attempting to win his 23rd Grand Slam title and his third French Open title this Sunday, however, he will seemingly not be the fan favourite for the clash at Court Philippe Chartrier.

Novak Djokovic once again met with boos by fans

During the press conference following his victory, the world number three was asked about the booing that was directed at him in moments throughout the semi-final, but particularly after winning the second game of the third set.

Djokovic responded in a cold manner when faced with the question: “I don't mind. It's not the first, probably not the last time. I just keep winning.”

The Serbian is aiming to become the men’s most successful Grand Slam champion by claiming the French Open on Sunday as he currently sits joint top with Rafael Nadal on 22 titles.

Djokovic has faced booing previously in his career as his domination of the sport since 2011 has stopped fan favourites such Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray from winning further titles.

The skill and athleticism of Djokovic has always been respected by tennis fans, but has never been loved similarly to the elegant style of Federer in his later years.

The study has found that Novak Djokovic received the most social media abuse. Credit: Reuters

Djokovic has also been at the centre of a couple of controversies in the past three years.

Why don't tennis fans like Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic claimed in January, prior to the Australian Open, that he felt like “the villain of the world” after his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, during the French Open, the Serbian offered his view on the ongoing international crisis in the Balkans between Serbia and Albania regarding Kosovo by scribbling, “Kosovo is at the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens.

This had led to officials calling for him to be disciplined.

Djokovic understands that he will not be the fan favourite going into the final against Ruud, but he doesn’t seem to care.

The Serbian believes that many will want to see the Norwegian win his first Grand Slam and that the controversial star fails in his attempt to achieve history. Yet, the 22 time Grand Slam champion is confident in his ability to drown out the expected boos of the Roland Garros crowd as he looks to win his third French Open.