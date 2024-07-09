Highlights Novak Djokovic's "violin" celebration is a tribute to his daughter Tara, who is learning to play the instrument.

Djokovic was inspired by other top sports stars when creating his trademark celebration, including Usain Bolt, Jude Bellingham, and Andre Agassi.

Djokovic has had an impressive run in this year's Wimbledon, progressing to the quarter-finals, where he will face Alex de Minaur.

Novak Djokovic has explained his new 'violin' celebration after winning matches at Wimbledon. Following his win over Alexei Popyrin on Saturday, the seven-time champion put his racket over his shoulder and pretended to play the violin before blowing a kiss.

The 37-year-old busted out the same celebration after defeating Holger Rune in straight sets on Monday evening and Djokovic has now revealed the sentimental reason behind the new addition. The father-of-two confirmed to Serbian media over the weekend that he was miming playing the instrument as a tribute to his daughter.

Djokovic's six-year-old, Tara, has recently begun learning to play the violin and the tennis legend explained he had promised that he would mark her progress with his post-match celebration.

Novak Djokovic's Violin Celebration was Inspired by Other Top Sports Stars

Big names such as Andre Agassi and Jude Bellingham influenced Djokovic

"My Tara has been playing the violin for some time, six months, and it was our agreement that I would celebrate like that."

Djokovic went on to explain that he had always wanted a trademark celebration of his own: "[Usain] Bolt! [Cristiano] Ronaldo and that ‘sui’, I also like [Andre] Agassi’s waving with a kiss when he bows. Guga [Gustavo Kuerten] at Roland Garros with heart, [Jo-Wilfried] Tsonga had that interesting football one, there are interesting ones, [Jude] Bellingham, it simply spreads its arms, [Carlos] Alcaraz did that, I did that at Roland Garros.

"It’s interesting and fun that we can take it from other sports, combine sports, it travels quickly through networks. Everyone has their own thing, I changed it, it depends on the moment and feelings, now I have a violin.

"Stepanek was the first to do that, I was joking with him, he had that celebration, we even remembered when I played against him at the US Open in 2007 in five sets in some great heat. It was some crazy point, then he did it, then I responded to him with a point or two, it dates from then."

World number two Djokovic has had an impressive run so far in this year’s Wimbledon. In his first game, he beat world number 16 Vit Kopriva in straight sets. He followed this up with a victory over Jacob Fearnley. In the Round of 32, he defeated Popyrin in four sets, before outclassing world number 15, Rune, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday evening.

While Djokovic progressed through to the quarter-finals with relative ease, his meeting with Rune wasn't without its controversy. Upset at what he saw as being 'disrespect' from the crowd on Centre Court, the star laid into fans who he believed had been booing him throughout the match.

Djovokic's quest for an eighth Wimbledon singles title continues on Wednesday when he meets Alex du Minaur in the quarter finals. Fans of the Serbian superstar will be hoping to see plenty more of him on the violin before the tournament concludes this weekend.