Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon match had to be temporarily delayed as England fans throughout the area were heard celebrating their country's Euro 2024 victory over Switzerland. The Three Lions haven't had the most impressive of tournaments so far, but have still managed to get by all of their opponents, and overcame Switzerland via a penalty shootout on Saturday night.

Having initially fallen behind from a Breel Embolo goal in the 75th minute, Gareth Southgate's men bounced back quickly and equalised just five minutes later via an absolute scorcher from Bukayo Saka from distance that found the back of the net. The two teams then couldn't be separated throughout the remainder of the 90 minutes and the entirety of extra time, so things had to be settled by a penalty shootout.

Penalty shootouts are intense, and England have never had a good track record when it comes to taking part in them, so the fact they got over the line and have progressed to the semi-finals has the fanbase buzzing. So much so, that a group of them could be heard celebrating at Wimbledon in the middle of Djokovic's match and things actually had to come to a momentary stop.

Djokovic Couldn't Hide His Amusement

He was seen laughing as they listened to the celebrations

To tennis stars, Wimbledon is one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar and as such, it can be quite a tense affair when they take to the court. That didn't stop Djokovic from showing his amusement when England's victory brought his meeting with Alexei Popyrin to a temporary stop, though. While he was trailing to his opponent, the Serbian was awaiting Popyrin's serve when all of a sudden, jubilant cheers could be heard ringing out in the arena.

The moment occurred after Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the penalty that sent England to the next round of Euro 2024, and fans in attendance at Wimbledon couldn't hide their joy. Many spectators joined in with the celebrations, and Djokovic was seen laughing at the situation alongside his opponent.

England Narrowly Edged Past Switzerland

It was a close affair

After a less-than-convincing performance against Slovakia in the round of 16, England came out looking much better in the early stages against Switzerland. They controlled proceedings from the start, but couldn't make their dominance count for anything. As a result, it came back to haunt them when Embolo popped up at the back post and turned in a cross to give his nation the lead in the 75th minute.

Saka's cracking strike five minutes later levelled things up and neither side could take the game by the scruff of the neck from that point onwards. It all came down to the penalty shootout, and for just the third time in 10 attempts, the Three Lions emerged from one victorious and will face off against either Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-finals.