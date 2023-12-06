Highlights November 2023 had an exceptional collection of sensational goals in the Premier League, making it one of the best months ever.

Match of the Day's Premier League Goal of the Month award has often celebrated some incredible strikes over the years. There have been some absolutely scorching long-range efforts, some marvellous acrobatics and some well-worked team efforts throughout the history of England's top flight and they are more often than not rewarded with the monthly award.

That's largely down to the fact that we usually don't get too many truly great goals close together. There's usually a very clear front-runner for the award, but that isn't the case for the November 2023 selection. The month has an array of absolutely sensational goals and could be one of the very best months we've ever seen in the Premier League. Just check out this video compilation of the nominees.

Incredible, right? Very rarely has there been a list of goals of that calibre all in one month. Let's dive into each strike, though, and talk a little more about them.

Mohammed Kudus vs Brentford - 4th November

Kicking off the list with one of two pretty incredible overhead kicks that we saw in November, Mohammed Kudus' effort was a delightful way to start the month and came in a pretty entertaining match against Brentford. After the Bees took the lead, Kudus equalised for West Ham United in the most impressive way possible.

Unfortunately, the goal was as good as things got for the Hammers as they lost the match 3-2 in the end, and if it wasn't for another certain overhead kick, this very likely would have been named goal of the month, but it missed out on that too.

Cameron Archer vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 4th November

Joining from Aston Villa in the summer, Cameron Archer hasn't had the most successful of times at Sheffield United so far. In his first three months, he'd scored just one league goal for the Blades but bagged his second of the season with this insane strike. After bursting through the Wolverhampton Wanderers' defence, the forward picked the ball up and unleashed a ferocious effort from distance.

The striker crashed off of the underside of the crossbar, leaving Jose Sa no chance whatsoever of saving it. Not only was it a great goal, but it also sent the Blades on their way to picking up their first win of the season and earning an absolutely massive three points. Not a bad way to do it.

Bernardo Silva vs Bournemouth - 4th November

The third and final goal from the 4th of November (what a stacked day that was), Manchester City had already pretty much secured all three points in their match against Bournemouth when Bernardo Silva added his second goal of the game. His strike made it 5-1, but that didn't stop him turning on the style with it.

After a defence-splitting ball was played to the forward, he picked it up just inside the Bournemouth half and drove into the area. First, he danced past a defender, and then he cheekily chipped the ball over the on-rushing goalkeeper to put a very impressive icing on the win.

Pablo Sarabia vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11th November

Much was made about Tottenham Hotspur's injuries, but after taking a very early lead against Wolves, they were put to bed. Until Pablo Sarabia popped up in the closing stages of the contest to equalise in the most impressive way possible, that is. After knocking on the door throughout the majority of the game, Wolves got their goal as a cross into the area was picked up by Sarabia.

He took a delightful touch, before firing the ball on the volley past Guglielmo Vicario from an acute angle to send the home fans into a frenzy. Not long afterwards, they got a winner too, but it was Sarabia's goal that had everyone talking and for good reason.

Simon Adingra vs Sheffield United - 12th November

After picking up their first win one week earlier, Sheffield United earned a draw one week later, but they got off to the worst possible start after Simon Adingra gave Brighton & Hove Albion the lead just six minutes into the contest and what a goal it was.

The Seagulls' man showed excellent skill, dribbling past several of the Blades' players before a quick one-two saw him sneak past the defence and slot the ball past Wes Foderingham to put his team in front. After a red card for Mahmoud Dahoud and an own goal from Adam Webster, the game ended 1-1, but at least Adingra has this incredible goal in the books.

Michael Olise vs Luton Town - 25th November

Luton Town's win over Crystal Palace might have been their second of the season, but it was Michael Olise's goal for the Eagles that had everyone talking after the contest. The forward had only recently come back from injury when he instantly reminded everyone what he was capable of.

Taking control of the ball around the halfway line, he rushed towards the Luton area, skipping past Amari'i Bell with ease and working his way into the penalty box, before he whipped an incredible effort into the back of the net from a tight angle. Palace lost the game, but the goal is one that will be remembered for a while.

Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton - 26th November

We started the month with an incredible overhead kick, and we ended it with an incredible overhead kick. The difference? Alejandro Garnacho's sizzling effort against Everton actually won Match of the Day's Premier League Goal of the Month award and rightly so. In any other month, any of the previous six strikes would have been a shoo-in for the award, but none stood a chance against the Manchester United star's effort.

The Red Devils' match against Everton had barely even begun before Garnacho got on the end of a Diogo Dalot cross at the edge of the box, pulling out an insane acrobatic overhead kick that sailed straight into the back of the goal. No goalkeeper on earth could have stopped it. It isn't just the best goal from November, but one of the best Premier League goals we've ever seen.