Novice fighter Ginny Fuchs advanced her pro boxing record Saturday with victory over Adelaida Ruiz at the 'War Grounds' in Carson, California. However, the win in the 115-pound weight class came at a cost — an injury to her hand, and one she showed off for the cameras in the ring.

In one of the most action-packed fights on the Matchroom card, Fuchs and Ruiz went to war and combined to throw 957 shots according to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT. With Fuchs landing marginally more punches at 154 compared to Ruiz's 123, there was little to separate them, statistically. And the scorecards returned by the three ringside judges showed there was little they agreed on with 100-90 for Fuchs on one card, as well as a 97-93, and then a 97-93 scored for Ruiz.

Ginny Fuch's Win Came at a Cost

She showed off a brutal injury to her thumb

Following the official confirmation of her win, Fuchs removed her boxing glove to show the DAZN cameras the extent of her injury. Footage appears to show her thumb bent in an abnormal position. It was an injury that DAZN broadcaster Chris Mannix said she had suffered in the very first round, and therefore showed tremendous heart to have fought through the pain, he added.

"Absolutely gross injury."

Watch her show off the injury right here:

Fuchs Fought on The Same Card as Pacheco

Matchroom, meanwhile, returns to the US once again in the coming weeks

Ginny Fuchs fought midway through an eight-fight card Matchroom organized August 31 — the same month they were in Los Angeles for Terence Crawford's super welterweight debut against Israil Madrimov.

Matchroom will return to the US for a September 14 super middleweight showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, whom Eddie Hearn used to represent, and Edgar Berlanga, an active fighter on the Matchroom roster.

Other events include the massive heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in front of 96,000 peopel at Wembley Stadium in London on September 21, Johnny Fisher's return to the ring the following week against Andriy Rudenko, and an October 26 battle between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis.