This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon suffered injuries to his face and hands from a dog bite after a game on Christmas Day.

The injuries affected his shooting hand and required 21 stitches, with no timetable given for his recovery.

Despite the setback, Gordon scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Denver's recent win over the Golden State Warriors.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon reportedly suffered injuries to his face and hands from a dog bite following a game on Christmas Day, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

The lacerations affected his shooting hand and required 21 stitches, Charania added. No timetable has been given for his recovery.

Gordon scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Denver's 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The 28-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three in 28 games this season.