The Denver Nuggets' quest to defend their NBA championship has already taken a few sharp turns just two rounds into the 2024 postseason.

After dropping the first two games of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Denver, the Nuggets bounced right back to win the next two games on the road. The series, now knotted two games apiece, returns to Denver on Tuesday night with Game 5.

One key figure for the Nuggets during their run through the postseason has been forward Aaron Gordon. In Denver's Game 4 win in Minnesota, Gordon finished the night with 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting, in addition to seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal.

Throughout the series, Gordon's teammates and coaches have described his play as "selfless." According to Gordon, it's a habit that comes easily to him, thanks to his teammate Nikola Jokić.

After the Nuggets' win on Sunday, Jokić walked into the press area for his own press conference just as Gordon was asked about his selfless play. Gordon took it as a cue.

"That guy, that’s where I learned to be selfless. I learned it from him," Gordon said, gesturing to Jokić. "He’s the best basketball player in the world. Three-time MVP. He’s the most selfless, humble dude that you will ever meet. If a three-time MVP can do it, I can do it too."

Praise for Gordon's selflessly goes far beyond the press row. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone also shouted out the effort Gordon gave to the team.

"What Aaron is doing—in terms of the offense, the shot-making, the play-making, the physicality, the defense on two All-Stars—so much is being asked of him right now," Malone said of Gordon on Sunday. "What you love about Aaron Gordon is since day one he put on that Nugget uniform, it’s always been about the Nuggets first. Truly selfless."

It's Undoubtedly Been a Team Effort for the Nuggets So Far This Postseason

Denver has weapons up and down the roster that can make their opponents pay.

Obviously, the Nuggets would not be where they are today without the stellar play of Jokić. Having won three of the past four MVP awards given out, Jokić is the engine that keeps Denver moving on both offense and defense.

That said, he's not doing it alone. Three other players—Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Gordon—are averaging at least 15 points per game so far in the postseason. Gordon is shooting an astounding 71.8% from the floor through four games in the series against the Timberwolves.

With three games left to determine which team will earn a spot in the conference finals, the Nuggets will need all hands on deck on Tuesday night.