The Denver Nuggets returned with the same core this season when they won the NBA Championship in 2023. There were not many questions being asked about the champs losing players or having to make huge decisions last offseason. However, Denver faces questions surrounding a key member of its starting lineup for next season- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope has one more year left on his contract, but it involves him exercising a $15.4 million option to stay with the Nuggets. Denver General Manager Calvin Booth recently commented on the shooting guard's important decision.

“It would be nice if he’s back, we’d have a lot of continuity together, but all the stuff I’ve looked at with lineup stuff and everything, Christian Braun is one of the best net rating guys in the league — as is KCP. So I think if he’s to step into the starting lineup, I would project that we’ll be OK if KCP doesn’t return.” - Calvin Booth

Caldwell-Pope plays a critical "3 and D" role that complements stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić. His ability to shoot a high volume of threes on great efficiently punishes defenses that overcommit on Denver's stars. He often takes the assignment of defending the best perimeter scoring threat for the opposition, whether that is a wing or guard. Booth displays confidence, saying 23-year-old Christian Braun will step up into the starting shooting guard role if Caldwell-Pope declines his option.

Comparing Caldwell-Pope and Braun

They play the same position but possess different skillsets

Braun and Caldwell-Pope share some defensive qualities. They record "hustle" plays that do not show up in the stat sheet, such as diving for loose balls. While Caldwell-Pope is more established, Braun possesses all the tools to become a force on the defensive end. At 6 feet 6 inches, he has the height, combined with lateral quickness, to guard multiple positions. In the second round of the playoffs, he switched onto Anthony Edwards and made him work for a lot of tough buckets. This possession encapsulates Braun's defensive impact.

While Caldwell-Pope is more comfortable in traditional catch-and-shoot and halfcourt situations, Braun loves to get out in transition and attack the rim. He uses his sneaky athleticism to blow by defenders and finish with authority at the rim. However, he has to improve his three-point shooting to maximize his slashing ability while attacking aggressive closeouts. The threat from downtown is how Caldwell-Pope separates himself from Braun right now.

Christian Braun vs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2023-2024 3PT Shooting Stat Braun Caldwell-Pope 3PM 0.8 1.6 3PA 2.0 4.1 3PT% 38.4 40.6

Caldwell-Pope ranks inside the top three for these categories for the Nuggets. If Braun shows improvement from deep, Denver will likely find a bigger role for him offensively.

The deadline for Caldwell-Pope to decide on his player option is June 29. The Nuggets will know quickly if Braun must step into the starting shooting guard role in the 2024-2025 campaign.