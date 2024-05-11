Highlights The Denver Nuggets showed championship poise with a blowout win over the Timberwolves in Game 3.

Michael Malone showed a two-minute motivational video to remind the Nuggets of the champions they are.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić fueled the Nuggets in their dominant victory.

The Denver Nuggets heard the noise. With their backs against the wall, the Nuggets did what champions are supposed to do in Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves: answer with a championship-level response. Similar to what the Timberwolves did to them in Game 2, Denver pummelled Minnesota on their home floor in Game 3 with a 117-90 beatdown to hand Anthony Edwards and company their first loss of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Denver looked every bit the part of the team that hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy 11 months ago. As it turned out, the Nuggets just needed a little reminder of who they are to break out and return to championship form.

After the win, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed that he had a two-minute video of "every talking head" who had already counted them out after they went down 0-2 earlier this week. He was initially reluctant to show it to the team. But after consulting with Deandre Jordan, Malone heeded the veteran big man's "Hell yeah!" response.

"I knew that this would maybe strike a chord deep inside you, to say, 'Hey man, everybody and their brother is saying you're out, you're done. You guys can't play with this team. They're better than you.' If that doesn't resonate within you as a competitor, I don't know what will. So yes, our guys answered the bell and they showed me that they still believe." - Michael Malone

That turned out to be the right move as the video must have lit a fire under the bellies of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, and company.

Nuggets Showed Championship Poise

Denver showcased two-way dominance led by Jokic and Murray

The montage certainly helped motivate the Nuggets, who played terrific on both ends of the floor. They shot over 48 percent from beyond the arc and held Minnesota to below 100 points for the first time in the playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Stats Category Nuggets Timberwolves PTS 117 90 REB 40 32 AST 26 23 FG% 53.8% 43.7% 3P% 48.3% 30.3%

Jamal Murray, however, had some more fuel to work with. Apart from hearing all the naysayers and doubters between Monday and Friday, the Minnesota crowd also booed the Canadian guard everytime he touched the ball in Game 3. And he used this as extra fuel to help him get back on track after he shot just over 28 percent combined in Games 1 and 2.

Likewise, the extended rest seemed to have rejuvenated the Kitchener, Ontario native, who was dealing with a calf injury. This allowed Playoff Jamal to finally show up in round two as he scored 24 points on 11-of-21 shooting in Game 3.

Jokic also had his fair share of criticism after the Timberwolves locked him up through the first two games of the series. And in Game 3, the newly-minted three-time NBA MVP showed exactly why he deserved the distinction. Jokic finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, as he looked more comfortable and in control in Game 3 compared to the previous two outings.

In the words of the late great Kobe Bryant, the job for Denver is not yet finished and Malone is well aware of that. Though the Nuggets emphatically showed signs of life in Game 3, they still need to take care of business in Game 4 to avoid going down to a 3-1 hole in this series.