Each week in the NBA, there is a medley of awe-inspiring moments, red-hot teams, and disappointing ones, as well, and the last seven days were no different. While the Boston Celtics appear locked in the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the rest of the seedings are very much up in the air, which also can be said for the West as well.

This is the second week of games since the All-Star break and the playoff race is getting tighter. Here are three takeaways from last week's NBA games.

Denver Nuggets are back in form

Nuggets went 4-0 last week with an average win margin of 13.75

The defending champions are officially back in form. They went 4-0 this past week with wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, all playoff-caliber teams.

They're still undefeated since the All-Star break, and haven't shown any signs of slowing down. Denver has had the third-best offensive rating and fifth-best defensive rating in this stretch.

Nuggets Starters Stats This Past Week Player PPG FG% 3PT% Nikola Jokic 24.8 54.8 21.4 Jamal Murray 22.3 58.3 57.9 Michael Porter Jr. 19.5 54.5 44.4 Aaron Gordon 17.0 64.3 12.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15.7 53.3 55.6

Each starter has been shooting over 50 percent from the field, and two of their starters are shooting over 55 percent from three-point range.

Michael Porter Jr.'s performance, specifically, was a highlight. He's averaged 19.5 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting, and 44.4 percent three-point shooting. He had a perfect game against the Lakers last Saturday, going ten for ten from the field, and contributing 25 points in their comeback victory.

One of the major concerns for the Nuggets this season has been Porter Jr.'s inconsistency. With the departure of sixth man Bruce Brown, the Denver Nuggets needed Porter Jr. to be a consistent tertiary scorer more than ever, and he's delivered this past week. We already know that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be reliable come playoff time, but this recent stretch of games gives confidence that Porter Jr. could be as well.

Trouble in Indiana with Haliburton's recent struggles

All-Star guard averaged 9.5 points on 26.5 percent shooting this past week

It's been a rough week for Tyrese Haliburton. The All-Star guard has not shot the basketball well, knocking down just 26.5 percent of his attempts from the field, including an 0-for-7 performance in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans this last Friday. He just hasn't looked like the same player since his injury in early January.

Tyrese Haliburton Stats Pre and Post Injury Stat Pre-Injury Post-Injury PPG 23.6 14.5 APG 12.5 8.5 FG% 49.7 43.2 3PT% 40.3 32.3

He's averaging nine fewer points while shooting over six percent worse from the field. Since his return from injury, the Indiana Pacers are 7-9, and are currently sitting in the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton is clearly not playing at 100 percent health, and it's worth wondering about whether he's doing so in order to meet the NBA's 65 game minimum requirement for All-NBA voting.

The Pacers need to reconsider their decision to give Haliburton a full workload of minutes, because he's currently a detriment to the team in his condition. He looks sluggish and has been an overall net negative on the floor. Since January 30th, he has a -1.4 net rating, the fifth lowest on the team, and the second-worst defensive rating.

The Pacers are going to be better off resting him until the injury fully heals. They're a team with a tremendous ceiling, as shown during the In-Season Tournament, where they defeated many elite Eastern Conference teams, including the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, en route to the tournament finals.

If Haliburton is able to make a full recovery, which he should if he gets the proper rest, the Pacers could potentially make some noise and possibly pull off a playoff upset, based on what we know and have seen them do. However, if Haliburton continues playing through his injury, there's a chance his condition might worsen, and the Pacers are just better off without him until he's fully healthy anyway.

Playoff Jimmy is Lurking

Heat star averages 25.8 points since the All-Star break

Playoff Jimmy Butler is inevitable. Although the narrative has been beaten to death at this point, there's a reason why it exists. Butler tends to elevate his game later in the season, and this year is no different.

The Heat went 3-1 this past week, losing only to the Nuggets. Although their competition hasn't been the strongest, they look much better now than they did before the break, and it's mostly due to Butler.

Jimmy Butler Stats Pre vs Post All-Star Break Stat Pre All-Star Break Post All-Star Break PPG 21.4 25.8 RPG 5.5 5.8 APG 4.6 6.3 FG% 50.0 55.0 3PT% 44.0 60.0

He's averaging over four more points per game while shooting five percent better from the field. He's also shot 60 percent from three since the All-Star break on more attempts. During the beginning of the season, the Heat offense was mostly run through Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo while Butler was taking the backseat. He wasn't as involved, taking nearly two fewer shots per game.

Now, his usage has slowly gone back up, and he's becoming the focal point of the offense once again, leading the team in scoring. He's also been hyperefficient while doing so, with a true shooting percentage of 66 percent.

The Heat are currently seventh in the East, but they're only 1.5 games behind the fourth seed. With the injuries sustained by the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat's path to a top four seed is extremely plausible. Based on the way they've been playing, the "Zombie Heat" narrative might prove true again as they could look to be legitimate threats in the Eastern Conference Playoff race.