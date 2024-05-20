Highlights Nuggets' championship defense ended in Game 7 loss to Timberwolves despite a halftime lead.

Jamal Murray vows to use the loss as motivation to bring Denver back to the top, saying the team is "back to being the hunters."

The rest of the Western Conference is getting stronger, making the road to the NBA Finals more daunting.

The Denver Nuggets' quest to defend their title as NBA champions came to an end on Sunday with a Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Despite taking a 15-point lead into halftime at home, the Nuggets couldn't hold on, as the Wolves stormed back behind the play of star guard Anthony Edwards and their duo of big men in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

While it was undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow for the Nuggets, guard Jamal Murray promised to use the loss as motivation to help his team back to the top of the mountain.

"It’s back to being the hunters," Murray said when asked how the Nuggets could springboard from the loss. "It’s back to fighting for something with a different type of edge."

Murray acknowledged that the Timberwolves clearly used their previous losses to the Nuggets as motivation in the series.

"We beat them in the first round [last year], and I know that sucked for them, because they’re such a good team," Murray said. "I know they came in this year with motivation, and they showed it. We’ve seen a lot of Rudy and Mike Conley over the years. They got us this year."

Nuggets Will Return a Strong Roster Next Season, but Path Through West Only Growing More Challenging

The core of the Denver Nuggets team that won the 2023 NBA championship remains as solid as they come in the league. Nikola Jokić has won three of the past four MVP awards, and is as dominant as ever as an offensive facilitator. Murray has proven himself one of the best clutch scorers in the playoffs year after year, and the role players around them do exactly what you would want out of a supporting cast.

But the problem for the Nuggets next year isn't that the Nuggets are set to fall off, but rather that the rest of the West looks likely to make a leap in ability.

The trio of Timberwolves that brought their demise this year—Edwards, Gobert, and Towns—will be running it back, with Edwards only gaining another year of NBA experience. The Oklahoma City Thunder, already the top seed in the West this year, will retool around their young core and likely bring in a heavy-hitting veteran to round out their roster.

Meanwhile, the teams that spent last year dwelling in the basement of the West standings could rise up. Victor Wembanyama is already a force to be reckoned with on the Spurs, and San Antonio might only be a player or two away from playoff contention. The Memphis Grizzlies should also be battling in the middle of the conference standings with the return of Ja Morant.

Murray is right to say that the Nuggets are back to being the hunters after their loss this postseason, and come next year, there will be plenty of big game worth hunting.