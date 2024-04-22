Highlights Murray's efficiency has improved despite shooting struggles, showcasing his growth as a playmaker for the Nuggets.

Facing the Lakers has helped elevate Murray's game, teaching him how to slow down and make adjustments in high-pressure situations.

Murray's offensive stats show steady improvement, making him a vital offensive threat alongside Jokić for the Nuggets in the playoffs.

I think everyone knows the script by now. The Los Angeles Lakers kept it close versus the Denver Nuggets during the first three quarters; then come the latter end of the game, the defending champions, chose to flip a switch to finish things off.

Jokic is masterful. LeBron and AD do what they can, but it never seems to be enough. Wash, rinse, repeat.

It felt like we were watching the same game for the ninth straight time when the Nuggets beat the Lakers 114-103 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. With how similar these games have gone, it can be easy to dismiss the small details that can get things to tip the scales to the side of either team.

One such detail that’s been ignored this whole season: Jamal Murray’s improvement in terms of efficiency this season.

Murray Found Ways To Be Efficient Despite Cold Shooting Night

Murray’s Game 1 served as a microcosm of his season-long brilliance

In terms of shooting alone, it was not a good first game for Murray. He needed 24 shots to score 22 points on 37.5% field goal shooting. The beauty of the 26-year-old’s growth is how he has moved past relying solely on his scoring to provide a meaningful impact.

Murray more than made up for his poor shooting numbers by grabbing six rebounds and dishing out 10 assists with zero turnovers. Jamal found ways to get his other teammates going even though the Lakers defense was intent on preventing the guard from popping off as a scorer.

If anything, this was a product of Murray’s experience from previous playoff runs, together with his overall IQ.

“Just slowing it down. I feel like I can pull up and shoot from anywhere on the court so I don’t have to rush my steps or rush my reads.” - Jamal Murray

Murray’s Education From the Lakers Has Helped Elevate His Game

Murray's growth in efficiency will help in the first round and beyond

Iron sharpens iron; Jamal himself is a beneficiary of this. Getting to play against Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the Lakers’ bevy of big wings has helped Murray grow as a playmaker in the postseason.

“Playing the Lakers so much, the constant adjustments opens up something else. Just slow it down a little bit when you get in a traffic area.” - Jamal Murray

Even without being named to the All-Star team this season, it’s undeniable that Murray’s taken a leap an effective offensive force this year.

Jamal Murray’s Offensive Stats 2023 Season vs. 2024 Season 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 20.0 21.2 APG 6.2 6.5 TS% 57.1% 58.6% AST% 27.5 31.2 AST:TO Ratio 2.8 3.1 OBPM +2.6 +4.5

Murray will always be an offensive threat; it is his primary calling card beside the puppet mastery of Nikola Jokic. But in a game where defenses are intent on closing off passing lanes for the two-time MVP, Murray needs to step up as an option to create for others.

During the regular season, he showed he has what it takes to carry those cudgels whenever necessary. Versus the Lakers, and potentially beyond, it is reasonable to expect he will do the same to help the Nuggets achieve the first back-to-back championship win in six years.